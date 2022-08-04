Is your electricity meter running fast? This Perthshire man could have been overcharged for 17 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Is your electricity meter running fast? This Perthshire man could have been overcharged for 17 years

By Rob McLaren
August 4 2022, 5.07pm Updated: August 4 2022, 5.14pm
Roy Brown's electricity meter is running 10% fast.
A Perthshire home’s electricity meter is running more than 10% fast and might have been faulty for years.

Roy Brown has lived in a detached home in Murthly, near Dunkeld, for almost 17 years.

With the huge increase in energy costs, like many households, Roy is watching his bills more closely.

From the end of March he took daily readings and became convinced something wasn’t right. He asked his supplier OVO Energy if his electricity meter could be checked.

Roy was told that it was incredibly unlikely the meter would be wrong, but it could be checked – for a £150 fee.

For peace of mind, Roy paid this charge and three calibration tests were carried out in May.

Roy Brown outside the Murthly home where he lives with his wife and two dogs.

His meter failed all the tests, with engineers concluding it was clocking fast by 10.13%.

Roy, a retired oil and gas worker, said: “It was actually a relief to be told there is something wrong with the meter.

“I was getting paranoid to the point I though someone might be tapping into my electricity.”

Is Roy entitled to compensation?

OVO has refunded the £150 test charge and agreed to put in a new meter – though have missed two appointments. A new date for later this month is set.

They are then going to pay an unspecified “goodwill gesture” of compensation.

Roy, 58, has been told his use for six months after the new meter is installed will be compared to past bills.

He is not sure how far back the compensation will cover.

He said: “This was a new build house when I moved in in December 2005. The meter could have been running fast for 17 years.

Roy Brown with the results of calibration tests which shows his electricity meter is running fast.

“I am hoping OVO will consider a compromise of maybe going back the last five years. I was previously with SSE, which OVO acquired.

“What also concerns me is the number of meters that are not correct out there.

“How many people might want this checked but are unprepared to pay a £150 charge?

“If I hadn’t paid the charge I’d have been paying 10% more for electricity for the rest of my life – thousands of pounds.

“I feel calibrating gas and electricity meters is something energy companies should be doing every five years.”

A spokesperson for OVO said: “We’ve apologised to Mr Brown for the delay in replacing his meter and can confirm an appointment due to go ahead this month.

“We will offer a goodwill gesture once the meter has been replaced.”

Signs your electricity meter runs fast

It is the responsibility of the energy supplier to make sure meters work properly.

Citizens Advice say meter faults are rare and some meters will show an error message.

One way to test is to switch off all appliances and check if the numbers on the display move.

Then switch on one appliance at a time – if the meter starts to move very quickly, it could be faulty.

Citizens Advice adds: “If it’s faulty, your supplier should replace the meter.

“They should also refund you any money they owe you as a result of the fault, for example extra money you paid on a bill.”

