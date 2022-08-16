Crieff Hydro: Perthshire hotel invests £200,000 in revamping facilities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire hotel has invested more than £200,000 to revamp its gym into a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

The investment by Crieff Hydro includes new equipment, while new flooring and lighting has also been instaled.

The hotel’s fitness suite now offers a programme of Les Mills virtual classes.

Significant investment in facilities

The upgraded fitness suite comes after the hotel invested £700,000 in a new events space.

Crieff Hydro also invested £75,000 on a mini Land Rover attraction last year.

The hotel’s general manager Kristian Campbell said: “We’ve invested significantly to ensure guests and members have access to the latest high-tech equipment.

“They also have a fantastic space to exercise.

“We have also launched a programme of Les Mills virtual classes guests and members can join, featuring the renowned fitness programme’s expert instructors.

“We are excited to welcome new members to our new-look gym.”

What’s in upgraded Crieff Hydro gym?

The new-look facility includes Technogym ExciteLive and Skill Line equipment, replacing the cardiovascular machinery and free weight section.

Technogym sales manager Jonty Vorster said: “We are delighted to work with one of Scotland’s renowned hotel resorts to bring our latest equipment innovation as well as a seamless digital experience for their members and guests.

“We look forward to working in partnership for many years to come.”

Crieff Hydro’s country club membership includes access to the refurbished fitness suite and gym.

It also includes access to the hotel’s swimming pool, Victorian baths, tennis courts and Action Glen golf course.

Members also enjoy a range of benefits including exclusive discounts on hotel stays across the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels.