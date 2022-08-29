CR Smith: Fife windows firm shines with £8m contract win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Major Fife employer CR Smith has won a four-year contract worth £8 million to fit replacement windows in thousands of homes.

CR Smith Manufacturing has signed the multi-million-pound contract with C~urb, a partner of social housing landlord Link Group.

It will supply replacement windows over the next four years.

C~urb launched in April 2022, to provide property development, maintenance and management service to Link and a range of external partners.

Through C~urb Property Maintenance, Link, which manages 12,000 homes across Scotland, is pushing forward with a substantial refurbishment programme.

The rollout of new windows from CR Smith is already underway at two of its Edinburgh developments.

For CR Smith, the contract is one of a growing number with housing associations and local authorities.

Output from CR Smith’s manufacturing plant is up 50% on pre-pandemic levels.

Public sector work now represents 35% of the total, up from 20% of 2019 volumes.

CR Smith windows target new markets

CR Smith Manufacturing director Colin Eadie said: “CR Smith is widely known for the quality of its products in the domestic market.

“It is our understanding of homeowners’ priorities and expertise for working in people’s homes that is driving increased interest from local authorities and housing associations.

“Our high standards, the rigour with which we test our products and our accreditations complement the expectations of this market.”

CR Smith employs around 400 staff across manufacturing, installation, sales and customer service.

Executive chairman Gerard Eadie purchased the company aged 22 and has led CR Smith for the last 46 years.

The firm plans to add to its staff after experiencing high demand following the Covid-19 lockdowns.