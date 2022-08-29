CR Smith: Fife windows firm shines with £8m contract win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CR Smith: Fife windows firm shines with £8m contract win

By Gavin Harper
August 29 2022, 11.59am
Director Colin Eadie in CR Smith's manufacturing facility iin Cowdenbeath.

Major Fife employer CR Smith has won a four-year contract worth £8 million to fit replacement windows in thousands of homes.

CR Smith Manufacturing has signed the multi-million-pound contract with C~urb, a partner of social housing landlord Link Group.

It will supply replacement windows over the next four years.

C~urb launched in April 2022, to provide property development, maintenance and management service to Link and a range of external partners.

Through C~urb Property Maintenance, Link, which manages 12,000 homes across Scotland, is pushing forward with a substantial refurbishment programme.

The rollout of new windows from CR Smith is already underway at two of its Edinburgh developments.

For CR Smith, the contract is one of a growing number with housing associations and local authorities.

Output from CR Smith’s manufacturing plant is up 50% on pre-pandemic levels.

Public sector work now represents 35% of the total, up from 20% of 2019 volumes.

CR Smith windows target new markets

CR Smith Manufacturing director Colin Eadie said: “CR Smith is widely known for the quality of its products in the domestic market.

“It is our understanding of homeowners’ priorities and expertise for working in people’s homes that is driving increased interest from local authorities and housing associations.

“Our high standards, the rigour with which we test our products and our accreditations complement the expectations of this market.”

CR Smith employs around 400 staff across manufacturing, installation, sales and customer service.

Executive chairman Gerard Eadie purchased the company aged 22 and has led CR Smith for the last 46 years.

The firm plans to add to its staff after experiencing high demand following the Covid-19 lockdowns.

