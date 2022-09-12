Royal warrant holders in Tayside and Fife await decision on future of grants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Royal warrant holders in Tayside and Fife await decision on future of grants

By Gavin Harper
September 12 2022, 3.30pm Updated: September 12 2022, 3.31pm
It is expected the royal warrants issued by King Charles III in his role as Prince of Wales and Duke of Rothesay will continue.
It is expected the royal warrants issued by King Charles III in his role as Prince of Wales and Duke of Rothesay will continue.

Businesses holding royal warrants across Tayside and Fife are awaiting further information following the death of the Queen.

Across Courier country, there are a dozen holders of royal warrants, ranging from a bakery business and groundcare firm to a dry stone waller and a flooring firm.

This is in addition to 50 businesses in the north and north east that also hold royal warrants.

The awards mean a business offers work in a trading capacity to the royal household and entitles it to use the royal arms in connection with their trade.

For the past century or so the monarch, their consort and heir have been “grantors”, with power to issue their own royal warrants.

Across the UK there are currently about 900 royal warrants held by 800 companies.

The royal warrant certificate granted to Angus Chain Saw Services.

According to current rules, when a grantor dies, any royal warrants they issued “become void” and the company has two years to stop using the royal arms.

But these rules can change – exceptionally, warrants issued by the Queen Mother stood for five years after her death.

It is thought the warrants King Charles issued in his role as the Duke of Rothesay and Prince of Wales will continue. They go with the household, not the title.

There is also an expectation the new king will grant the new Prince of Wales, Prince William, the ability to issue his own warrants.

Royal warrant holders in Tayside and Fife

  • Angus Chain Saw Services
  • Fisher & Donaldson
  • Forbo Flooring
  • M Lingard Gunmaker
  • McNab Sport
  • Mowi Scotland (trading as Marine Harvest Scotland)
  • Powerwasher Services
  • Scottish Communications Group
  • Scottish Groundcare
  • Tirlin Pin Dykers
  • W Brown Roadworks
  • Walter Davidson & Sons Ltd (trading as Davidsons Chemists)

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

A number of the warrant-holding businesses have paid tribute to the late Queen.

Davidsons Chemists said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth ll.

“We mourn with the rest of the world at this time and extend our sincere condolences to the royal family.

“A truly remarkable monarch who reigned for 70 historic years.

“We express sincere gratitude for her service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Powerwasher Services directors Jim Whitecross, Liz Carnie and Jack Whitecross.

A Forbo Flooring statement added: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and send our heartfelt condolences to her family.

“We join the nation and the wider global community in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She will be remembered for serving with the utmost integrity, dignity and compassion.”

Scottish Communications Group added: “It is with great sadness that the team at Scottish Communications learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

The retailer will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Supermarkets and high street chains to shut stores for Queen’s funeral
City of London as stocks moved higher on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Falling gas prices and retail boost drives European markets higher
Ellie Whitehead and Gordon Carr of Rewaco Trikes Scotland now offer Angus trike tours.
Angus couple hope to attract tourists through thrilling trike tours
0
Primark is to shut all its stores on Monday due to the Queen’s funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Primark and John Lewis to shut stores on day of Queen’s funeral
People planning to visit London for the Queen’s funeral face soaring hotel bills (Steve Parsons/PA)
London hotel prices soar ahead of the Queen’s funeral
The Government said the fiscal event will still take place this month (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Fiscal event’ still set for September, says Number 10
There are approaching 1,000 fewer mortgage deals to choose from than there were at this time last year, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
More than 500 mortgage deals vanish from the market in the space of a…
Britain’s trade gap narrowed in July to a better-than-expected £7.8bn, but experts warned it will surge to ‘enormous proportions’ later this year as fuel prices soar higher due to Russia’s war in Ukraine (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK trade gap narrows but set to soar to ‘enormous proportions’, experts warn
Hotel Chocolat has said it will stop sales to customers through its own websites in the US (PA)
Hotel Chocolat to shut US direct-to-consumer business
EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has suggested that physical checks on goods travelling across the Irish Sea could be cut to a ‘couple of lorries a day’ (Hollie Adams/PA)
EU suggests Northern Ireland checks could be cut to ‘a couple lorries a day’

More from The Courier

Sam Morgan pays tribute to the Queen at Blairgowrie Community Campus.
Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young
0
(Left to right) King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire
King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II is carried into St Giles' Cathedral. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being…
Primark is one of many shops that has confirmed it will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral
John McGlynn is now manager of Falkirk.
How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline?
0
Catherine Rowe, 81, has lived at Marine Place since 2008.
Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes
0