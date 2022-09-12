Royal warrant holders in Tayside and Fife await decision on future of grants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses holding royal warrants across Tayside and Fife are awaiting further information following the death of the Queen.

Across Courier country, there are a dozen holders of royal warrants, ranging from a bakery business and groundcare firm to a dry stone waller and a flooring firm.

This is in addition to 50 businesses in the north and north east that also hold royal warrants.

The awards mean a business offers work in a trading capacity to the royal household and entitles it to use the royal arms in connection with their trade.

For the past century or so the monarch, their consort and heir have been “grantors”, with power to issue their own royal warrants.

Across the UK there are currently about 900 royal warrants held by 800 companies.

According to current rules, when a grantor dies, any royal warrants they issued “become void” and the company has two years to stop using the royal arms.

But these rules can change – exceptionally, warrants issued by the Queen Mother stood for five years after her death.

It is thought the warrants King Charles issued in his role as the Duke of Rothesay and Prince of Wales will continue. They go with the household, not the title.

There is also an expectation the new king will grant the new Prince of Wales, Prince William, the ability to issue his own warrants.

Royal warrant holders in Tayside and Fife

Angus Chain Saw Services

Fisher & Donaldson

Forbo Flooring

M Lingard Gunmaker

McNab Sport

Mowi Scotland (trading as Marine Harvest Scotland)

Powerwasher Services

Scottish Communications Group

Scottish Groundcare

Tirlin Pin Dykers

W Brown Roadworks

Walter Davidson & Sons Ltd (trading as Davidsons Chemists)

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

A number of the warrant-holding businesses have paid tribute to the late Queen.

Davidsons Chemists said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth ll.

“We mourn with the rest of the world at this time and extend our sincere condolences to the royal family.

“A truly remarkable monarch who reigned for 70 historic years.

“We express sincere gratitude for her service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

A Forbo Flooring statement added: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and send our heartfelt condolences to her family.

“We join the nation and the wider global community in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She will be remembered for serving with the utmost integrity, dignity and compassion.”

Scottish Communications Group added: “It is with great sadness that the team at Scottish Communications learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”