Babcock Rosyth recruiting for 250 new Fife jobs

Defence firm Babcock is recruiting for 250 new jobs for its base at Rosyth in Fife.

The roles are for its production support operative (PSO) programme which has a focus on attracting candidates who are not currently in education, employment, or training.

Once trained, successful candidates will have the skills to support manufacturing, assembly and commissioning activities across the Rosyth site.

The new recruitment drive follows 40 PSO roles being filled earlier this year.

Work is under way at Babcock on a £1.25 billion contract that will see five new warships built at Rosyth and create 1,250 Fife jobs.

Babcock jobs

Babcock Rosyth managing director Sean Donaldson said: “We are keen to attract applicants from our local communities and the wider area.

“The PSO programme has enabled us to connect with a new group of potential employees, providing them with a route into full-time employment.”

PSOs conduct a wide range of tasks including material handling, forklift truck driving, kit inspection and cable pulling.

The role is diverse and there are clear progression routes. This may include becoming a fully qualified tradesperson in the future.

Babcock is working with an employability project developed by Kingdom Works and Fife Council, to provide guidance and support.

This support includes advice on completing online application forms and the opportunity to join a unique pre-employment training programme.

Laura Anderson joined Babcock as a PSO in April this year.

She said: “I love what I’m doing and I’m learning every day.

“I’m part of a great team with all the support I need. It’s incredible to be involved in some of the world class engineering programmes that we have on site.”

People can apply for the jobs here.

Babcock is one of the firms backing a freeport bid for the Firth of Forth, which could mean a further Fife jobs boost.