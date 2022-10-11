Connor O’Riordan lifts lid on repaying trust shown by Raith Rovers boss and his hunger to add goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor O’Riordan lifts lid on repaying trust shown by Raith Rovers boss and his hunger to add goals

By Craig Cairns
October 11 2022, 1.04pm Updated: October 11 2022, 7.56pm
Connor O'Riordan has impressed during his loan spell.
Connor O'Riordan has impressed during his loan spell.

Connor O’Riordan has come on leaps and bounds in a short space of time at Raith Rovers.

The Crewe Alexandra loanee has played every minute since he moved to Stark’s Park at the start of August.

Weeks before he signed, Raith manager Ian Murray – a former centre-back – said he needed more aggression in his backline.

Scott Brown had deputised well enough within his obvious limitations but a proper defender was required.

Promising start

O’Riordan is fifth in the Scottish Championship for successful defensive duels (79%), according to Wyscout.

Given his 6’5 frame, an aerial duel success rate of 56% may not seem that impressive.

But Murray’s side aim just about every attacking set-piece towards the big defender, which naturally lowers this percentage.

This rises to 69% – the seventh best in the league – when only considering aerial duels in his own box.

Connor O’Riordan made his debut versus Dundee after being signed by Ian Murray.

“I’ve found it a good challenge so far,” said O’Riordan.

“It’s nine games we’ve played now and since I’ve come I’ve started every game, played every minute – that’s what I wanted to come here and do.

“I think it’s been a good start.

“It’s really that good that I feel like [the manager] trusts me and I hope that I can repay that by having some good performances on the pitch.”

Clean sheets

Murray recently praise the defender’s contribution, adding that he hopes to keep the player beyond his loan deal expiring in January.

Following Saturday’s win over Cove Rangers, the Rovers boss revealed that O’Riordan had played with a tight groin.

Like the previous match versus Cove Rangers, Liam Dick played in central defence in the absence of Ryan Nolan – and again they got a clean sheet.

It was O’Riordan’s third clean sheet in nine matches, two coming in the last three.

The side has not conceded a goal from open play in those three.

Adding goals

At the other end O’Riordan came close to scoring his first professional goal in the final minute in the 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park.

O’Riordan’s chance:

He didn’t score any of the three in the recent win over Cove but did get an assist for Sam Stanton’s goal which put the game beyond doubt.

Stanton’s goal:

“The coaches at Crewe want me to have an impact more in both boxes,” he said.

“Hopefully that’s something I can work on in the next few games – help the team by getting a goal.

“Coming through the academy I scored a few goals and when I was on loan in men’s football last year I scored two goals.

“Hopefully it’ll come with the more games I play.”

On what type of goal it could be, O’Riordan added: “I’m guessing it’s going to be a header! But I’ll take it whatever way it comes.”

