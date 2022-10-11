Connor O’Riordan lifts lid on repaying trust shown by Raith Rovers boss and his hunger to add goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor O’Riordan has come on leaps and bounds in a short space of time at Raith Rovers.

The Crewe Alexandra loanee has played every minute since he moved to Stark’s Park at the start of August.

Weeks before he signed, Raith manager Ian Murray – a former centre-back – said he needed more aggression in his backline.

Scott Brown had deputised well enough within his obvious limitations but a proper defender was required.

Promising start

O’Riordan is fifth in the Scottish Championship for successful defensive duels (79%), according to Wyscout.

Given his 6’5 frame, an aerial duel success rate of 56% may not seem that impressive.

But Murray’s side aim just about every attacking set-piece towards the big defender, which naturally lowers this percentage.

This rises to 69% – the seventh best in the league – when only considering aerial duels in his own box.

“I’ve found it a good challenge so far,” said O’Riordan.

“It’s nine games we’ve played now and since I’ve come I’ve started every game, played every minute – that’s what I wanted to come here and do.

“I think it’s been a good start.

“It’s really that good that I feel like [the manager] trusts me and I hope that I can repay that by having some good performances on the pitch.”

Clean sheets

Murray recently praise the defender’s contribution, adding that he hopes to keep the player beyond his loan deal expiring in January.

Following Saturday’s win over Cove Rangers, the Rovers boss revealed that O’Riordan had played with a tight groin.

Like the previous match versus Cove Rangers, Liam Dick played in central defence in the absence of Ryan Nolan – and again they got a clean sheet.

It was O’Riordan’s third clean sheet in nine matches, two coming in the last three.

The side has not conceded a goal from open play in those three.

Adding goals

At the other end O’Riordan came close to scoring his first professional goal in the final minute in the 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park.

O’Riordan’s chance:

He didn’t score any of the three in the recent win over Cove but did get an assist for Sam Stanton’s goal which put the game beyond doubt.

Stanton’s goal:

“The coaches at Crewe want me to have an impact more in both boxes,” he said.

“Hopefully that’s something I can work on in the next few games – help the team by getting a goal.

“Coming through the academy I scored a few goals and when I was on loan in men’s football last year I scored two goals.

“Hopefully it’ll come with the more games I play.”

On what type of goal it could be, O’Riordan added: “I’m guessing it’s going to be a header! But I’ll take it whatever way it comes.”