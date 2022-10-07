Raith Rovers will do ‘what we can’ to keep Connor O’Riordan beyond January loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers will do ‘what we can’ to keep Connor O’Riordan beyond January loan deal

By Craig Cairns
October 7 2022, 10.42am Updated: October 7 2022, 10.47am
Connor O'Riordan made his debut versus Dundee.
Ian Murray is keen to extend Connor O’Riordan’s loan deal from Crewe Alexandra.

The 18-year-old central defender has played every minute for Raith Rovers since arriving in August – thrown in for debut versus league favourites Dundee.

The Raith boss – himself a centre-half in his playing days – wants to send O’Riordan back to The Railwaymen a better footballer.

Ian Murray has been impressed with the defender.

He told Courier Sport he will do what he can to keep the defender beyond his current loan deal which expires in January.

Proactive parent club

“We’ll speak to Crewe and see what they’re thinking,” said Murray.

“Ultimately he’s not our player. That’s the bottom line, but hopefully they see the benefits.

“They’re very, very good with their young players – they’ve got a lot of good young players down there.

“And they’re very proactive in watching them, asking for reports about them.”

Murray was impressed with how well O’Riordan coped with Queen’s Park’s in-form strikers in Raith’s most recent outing.

He and the rest of the defence did struggle at times to cope with the threat from set-pieces, however.

Constant presence

Whether winning or losing, O’Riordan has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

He is also the man tasked with being the sole defender on the pitch when Murray decides to go gung ho.

“Every game he looks like he’s more confident, he’s definitely more confident on the ball,” continued Murray. “He’s very good in the air.

“It’s about experience for Connor. He’s a young guy coming up from down south.

“We give him full credit for making that move.

“I’ve really liked him, he’s really fitted in well to our changing room.

O’Riordan is popular with team-mates and supporters.

“The supporters like him and we hope we can hold on to him for the duration of the season – and helping him improve.

“Our aim is to send him back to Crewe a better footballer and I do feel it is benefiting him at the moment.

“We’ll keep in dialogue with them but it’s kind of out of our hands.

“We can only do what we can do, but we hope we can keep him for the season.”

