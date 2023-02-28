Up to 60 Fife jobs created as ‘pioneering’ new recycling facility opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Up to 60 Fife jobs created as ‘pioneering’ new recycling facility opens

By Gavin Harper
February 28 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 28 2023, 9.12am
The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.
The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.

Up to 60 new jobs will be created following the opening of a new ‘pioneering’ recycling facility in Fife.

The facility in Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes aims to develop a greater plastics recycling infrastructure in the UK.

It aims to save the material from being exported overseas.

The site is co-owned by Morrisons and will be operated by recycling plant specialists Yes Recycling.

A number of other organisations including Nestlé UK & Ireland and Zero Waste Scotland, have also been involved in the development of the plant.

Omer Kutluoglu, co-owner of Yes Recycling, said: “The UK is in desperate need of more plastic recycling capacity and, in particular, for the so-called ‘hard-to-recycle’ plastic waste such as flexible food packaging.

“Our new ‘next-generation’ recycling plant, which we’ve developed over the last seven years, is designed to tackle exactly these materials.

“It is a blueprint for the future and will help to kick-start the UK’s plastics recycling industry.

“It will mean we can keep plastic in our own country’s circular economy and out of our seas and oceans.”

New Fife recycling plant: How it works

At full capacity, the site will recycle 15,000 tonnes of plastic packaging a year.

The new recycling plant takes low grade plastics including sweet wrappers, crisp packets, salad bags, and non-PET food film.

When these materials enter the site, all of the plastic material is washed and sorted.

Inside the new Fife facility. Image: Pinpep Media.

It is then broken down and turned into flakes and pellets which can be used to make new plastic products.

Other pellets are compressed into ecosheets which can be recycled again at the end of their life.

The product is an alternative to plywood which is just as strong, has a longer life span and a similar price.

Ecosheet also diminishes the environmental impact that plywood has as it is recyclable at end of life.

Morrisons helping build UK infrastructure

The hard-to-recycle soft plastic will be sent to the 65,000 sq ft site from Morrisons distribution sites and stores, and by Cireco Scotland who operate Fife Council’s household kerbside collection service. .

Fife is currently one of a limited number of councils who collect and segregate hard-to-recycle plastic and send it to a recycling facility.

Unlike ‘high grade’ plastics – which are more valuable and which have been harvested for many years – this ‘low grade’ soft plastic has not been recycled widely.

That is due to limitations of technology to recycle this material into commercially viable products.

The new recycling plant takes low grade plastics including crisp packets and salad bags. Pinpep Media.

Until now, it has either been incinerated, ended up in landfill, or been exported overseas.

Jamie Winter, procurement director at Morrisons, said: “We’ve done a significant amount of work to reduce our plastic use.

“Now we want to help build a UK infrastructure to recycle the plastic that we may still need to use.

“By recycling these problematic plastics here in the UK we can give them a new life.”

Nestle’s seven-figure investment

Nestlé, Yes Recycling’s first investor, also provided a pre-investment of £1.65 million.

Sokhna Gueye, head of packaging at Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: “It is really exciting to see Yes Recycling open its doors in Fife.

“At Nestlé we are working hard towards our vision that none of our packaging ends up in landfill or as litter, so it is fantastic to see our packaging given a second life.”

