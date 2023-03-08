GP from Perthshire overcomes cancer to launch medical bag business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

GP from Perthshire overcomes cancer to launch medical bag business

By Rob McLaren and Charlotte Thomson
March 8 2023, 1.47pm Updated: March 9 2023, 8.58am
Dr Catherine Fernando. Image: IYASU.
Dr Catherine Fernando. Image: IYASU.

A GP from Perthshire who beat cancer has now launched a company producing medical bags for women.

Dr Catherine Fernando grew up in Comrie and attended Comrie Primary, Crieff High School and latterly Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.

It was always her ambition to be a doctor. After graduating from the University of Aberdeen medical school in 2001, started working as a junior doctor in Stirling Royal Infirmary.

Catherine first realised something was wrong when she noticed a gland in her neck was swollen while working in hospital.

She describes it as “like when you get tonsillitis and it’s swollen up and it just never went down”.

Cancer diagnosis

A biopsy of the gland was carried out and Catherine was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

In the same year, she sadly lost her father, Graham McCulloch, and her best friend who died of breast cancer aged 26.

Through sheer determination she managed to pass all her medical exams but the cancer diagnosis in 2002 has had a lasting impact on her life.

Catherine Fernando, from Comrie, is a GP and entrepreneur. Image: IYASU.

She said: “It’s very hard when you’ve had cancer to live an entirely normal life because it’s always somewhere in the background.

“If you feel unwell with something then you often tend to think that it’s something very serious.

“And you’re also quite aware of the long-term complications from cancer. I was told that I might never have children, but I’ve got four children which is great.”

She was also warned there was a “very high chance” she would develop breast cancer.

So she took the matter into her own hands and after breastfeeding her fourth baby, had her breasts removed.

IYASU medical bag range

Now Catherine has launched a range of medical bags designed for women.

One thing that’s always frustrated her is accessories for doctors, such as medical bags, were “so masculine”.

She explains: “A brown leather bag did not reflect my personality and my stethoscope was constantly tangled around the other equipment due to a lack of pockets.

“I was willing to spend a reasonable amount of money on a case, but I couldn’t find anything I liked.”

In 2019 Catherine, started working on the idea of a luxury collection of vegan medical bags.

A doctor models an IYASU bag. Image: IYASU

Scottish Enterprise helped to link her up with a designer to develop a range under the brand name of IYASU, a Japanese word which means ‘to heal’.

The bags have now hit the market – with each bag being named after an inspirational female medical pioneer.

Catherine, who works as a GP in East Linton, said: “I wanted the bags to be beautiful but wanted them to be functional.

“I sent the designer all the medical equipment we carry on a day-to-day basis and he designed a beautiful range of eco-friendly bags, each containing multiple pockets.”

The medical bags come in a range of colours and cost between £275 and £330.

A recent photo shoot featured real doctors who volunteered to be models for a day in return for a bag.

The bags come in a range of colours. Image: IYASU.

Receiving 5% of the profits is The Malala Fund, supporting the right of every child to have an education.

She said: “I love being a GP and helping people as individuals.

“I hope I can use IYASU to do greater good in this world, promoting gender equality, raising money for healthcare charities and raising awareness of environmental concerns.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Ladbrokes saw shares slide on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ladbrokes owner to post lower margins amid regulatory headwinds
Oil giant Shell has fuelled calls for a higher windfall tax on the sector after revealing its former boss saw his pay package soar to £9.7m last year and is in line for further potential payouts of more than £9.5m (Yui Mok/PA)
Shell slammed for ‘outrageous’ pay and bonuses package of up to £21m for ex-boss
Harbour Energy gets most of its oil and gas from the North Sea (Jane Barlow/PA)
Profits ‘all but wiped out’ by windfall tax, says oil giant Harbour Energy
Empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London (PA)
Supermarkets begin to lift customer limits on fresh produce as shortages ease
Relief on a tax which affects the cost of insurance should be granted to some sectors, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association is urging (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Relief should be given on tax that affects insurance costs say industry bodies
The Government is reportedly expected to announce shortly that certain sections of HS2 will be delayed to save money (Jacob King/PA)
Government expected to confirm HS2 delays to cut costs – report
Campaigners want Jeremy Hunt to commit billions towards retrofitting homes (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chancellor urged to invest billions in heat pumps and insulation
Shell revealed its former boss saw his pay package soar by more than 50% to £9.7 million last year (PA)
Shell’s former boss saw pay swell to £9.7m in 2022
Jes Staley is being sued by JPMorgan Chase (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
JPMorgan sues former executive over ties to Epstein sex abuse
Domino’s Pizza has reported a record number of orders in the last three months of 2022 (Domino’s/PA)
Domino’s Pizza serves up record number of orders amid World Cup and app boost

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented