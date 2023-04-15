Historic Albert Hotel in Fife to reopen as owner reveals £400k investment plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Historic Albert Hotel in Fife to reopen as owner reveals £400k investment plan

The Albert Hotel has been shut since 2017 and plans to convert it into flats have been turned down.

By Gavin Harper
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry.

The owner of a historic Fife hotel that has been empty for nearly five years has revealed plans to reopen the premises.

The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry closed its doors in 2017, after nearly 200 years of operations.

Owner Kenny Waugh had hopes of changing the use of the building and converting the Albert Hotel into four flats.

However, his plans were rejected by Fife Council in August last year. An appeal was then tabled but it was rejected earlier this year.

Investors plan to ‘save’ historic hotel

A group of local investors had also proposed they purchase the hotel to stop it being converted into flats.

That plan was backed by North Queensferry Community Trust.

Now, as Mr Waugh reveals his plans to reopen the hotel, the community trust has arranged a meeting for Saturday morning to ‘Save the Albert’.

North Queensferry Community Trust is applying for a buyout of the hotel.

It is nominating The Albert Community Group Ltd –  a not-for-profit company set up by a group of residents with the aim of buying the building – buy the building from Mr Waugh.

The community trust is asking for votes in support of its proposal for a buyout.

The group says it needs 500 votes or the buyout will fail.

Owner to invest £400k in Albert Hotel

Mr Waugh said because it has been unused for a number of years, the building would require some work.

He anticipates the project will cost in the region of £400,000.

Mr Waugh wants to move the bar into the basement area and reopen the venue as a hotel, restaurant and bar.

He said: “After being refused planning, we have come up with another plan. We think it can work financially.

“At the moment the bar and restaurant are on the ground floor with the kitchen and toilets down the stairs at basement level.

“We’re applying for planning to move the bar into the basement, which is at the beach level.

How the Albert Hotel currently looks. Image: Google Maps.

“By putting it in the basement it makes it a lot bigger, and we can have the bar, restaurant and beer terrace all at the one level.”

Creating Fife jobs

Mr Waugh says this new set-up would make the venue easier to staff.

He hopes to create up to six full-time jobs when the hotel reopens.

“It doesn’t work on two floors,” he said.

“We’d be able to run it with one team, whereas before we needed three separate teams over the two levels.”

Mr Waugh also plans to convert the hotel’s eight bedrooms into four five-star suites.

With costs of running a premises on the rise, the businessman said he had to think long and hard about reopening the Albert Hotel.

“The licensed trade is in a bit of trouble with staff costs rising, energy costs rising – they are the biggest challenge to the pub trade.

“That’s why we went for the change to residential because it doesn’t work on two levels.

“If you ask any experienced pub operator, if you can get your business on one level, it can work. On two levels, you’re splitting staff.”

The historic Fife hotel was built in 1824 and pre-dates the Forth Bridge.

He hopes Fife Council will approve his latest planning application by the end of the summer.

If successful, work would then get under way with the hope of reopening the hotel early next year.

Plea for community backing

Mr Waugh also hopes the local community will get behind his plans.

“I hope the public will support this. The local community council has made enough noise about wanting to keep the hotel.

“This gives them an opportunity to do that.”

The historic Fife hotel was originally called Mitchell’s Inn, after the owner Robert Mitchell.

Its name was changed to the Albert Hotel in honour of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s arrival at the town pier in 1842.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Hundreds of Amazon workers to walk out amid pay dispute
Labour vows to end default auto-renewal in crackdown on subscription traps
Investors press Britain’s biggest firms to lift wages of lowest-paid staff
Gains for banking stocks help FTSE climb higher
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
WH Smith investors eye growth as travel rebound continues
JPMorgan Chase profits jump 52% amid banking turmoil
Lidl and Aldi slash price of milk
Fresh strikes by civil servants as unions attack pay rise announcement
Shoppers head to frozen food aisles to quell ‘sizzling hot’ inflation hit

Most Read

1
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…
PAUL WHITELAW: From painting birds to the Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage,…
New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes
Why the ’70s ‘queenpin’ of Scottish Theatre wore a silver mousetrap round her neck
Perth volunteer who returned to frontline after nearly dying from Covid gets King's Coronation…
Fife man's mission to raise £21k to fund a 'dementia dog' in memory of…
Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward
Banned Fife driver caught 'riding motorbike in pyjamas'
Author Flora Fraser talks false teeth and false heirs ahead of NYC Tartan week…
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]