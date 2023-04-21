Drinks giant Diageo’s new Fife solar farm among largest in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drinks giant Diageo’s new Fife solar farm among largest in Scotland

The completed solar farm will generate up to 60% of the site’s annual electrical demand in the summer months.  

By Gavin Harper
Kerry Easter and Jay Christie of Diageo at the Leven solar array. Image: Diageo.
Drinks giant Diageo has completed installation of a huge 8,000 panel solar farm at its base in Fife.

The firm’s Leven facility is its largest global packaging plant. It produces more than 40 million cases of premium spirits every year.

And the drinks company has installed one of the largest private solar panel arrays in Scotland. It consists of 8,000 panels on an area the size of eight football pitches adjacent to the packaging plant.

The solar panels will generate up to 22% of the site’s annual electrical demand, and up to 60% in the summer months.

Inside the Diageo facility, which produces more than 40 million cases of spirits every year.

The farm will produce 4.1MW of electricity. That is enough to power 2,500 homes for a year. It will reduce CO2 emissions by about 830 tonnes a year.

The investment in the solar panel is part of Diageo’s Society 2030 commitment to decarbonise its direct operations by the end of the decade.

A proud moment for Diageo Leven

Operations director at Diageo Leven Stuart Galbraith said: “This is a very proud moment for the team at Diageo Leven who have worked to make this project a reality.

“Our people are passionate about protecting the environment and building a sustainable future.

“It is fantastic to know that as we work to make some of the world’s greatest quality products we are doing it with renewable energy produced by the Scottish daylight.”

Kerry Easter and Jay Christie of Diageo at the new solar farm. Image: Diageo.

The project is going live alongside a rainwater harvesting development. That will deliver up to seven million litres of water a year that will be reused on the site.

Having reduced half of the carbon in its operations already, the business aims to remove the rest by 2030, harnessing 100% renewable energy everywhere it operates.

The firm has also committed to partnering with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50%.

Diageo employs more than 1,000 people at its packaging plant in Leven.

