Leviton: Fife workers accept 8.7% pay deal after months of negotiations

Workers at Fife cable company Leviton have accepted a pay increase of almost 9% after months of negotiations.

The deal will see the majority of production staff at the Glenrothes-based firm receive an 8.7% pay rise.

Employees had previously rejected the offer, but decided to hold another ballot this week.

Managing director Ian Wilkie said: “It is important to stress that this was our employees’ decision as management has no power over these matters.

“We did however ensure that employee groups were briefed in advance to ensure they fully understood the detail that they were voting on.”

Pay offer accepted at Leviton in Fife

It was confirmed on Thursday that staff had voted in favour of accepting the company’s offer.

Mr Wilkie said industrial action at the site was in “nobody’s interests” and was glad it had been avoided.

He added: “These are difficult times for manufacturers like Leviton, who operate in extremely competitive global markets and can only survive by maintaining a sustainable cost base, improving productivity and innovating product and service offerings.

“The 8.7% pay rise now being given to most of our production workers is significantly higher than the industry average.

“It demonstrates the appreciation we have for all our valued employees.”

Leviton boss thanks firm’s staff

The company designs and manufactures high-speed copper and fibre-based cable systems for IT and data communications.

It also manufactures cabling for industries such as the military, rail, automotive and aerospace.

Formerly Brand-Rex, the company was acquired by US based Leviton in 2015 and started trading under the Leviton name in 2019.

The firm reported turnover of £89.2 million and pre-tax profits of £1.6m for the year to December 2021.

Mr Wilkie thanked the staff for their contributions to the firm’s success.

He added: “Leviton continues to have very positive engagement with employees.

“We work hard to ensure we provide an engaging and rewarding experience with opportunities to develop and grow within our company.

“We thank all employees for their continued commitment to the success of our organisation.”