The Courier’s coverage of Kirkton riots among Scottish Press Awards nominations

The Courier is being recognised for its coverage of the Kirkton riots as part of several nominations at this year’s Scottish Press Awards.

A host of DC Thomson journalists and titles have been shortlisted ahead of the event.

The Courier is in the running for the Best Coverage of a Live Event award, for its coverage of last October’s dramatic riots in Kirkton – which saw streets set on fire, a school smashed up and fireworks thrown at police officers.

It led to a ban on fireworks being sold in city supermarkets and a national conversation about anti-social behaviour.

Several journalists nominated

The Courier has also been shortlisted for the prestigious News Website of the Year award – an accolade it won last year.

Multiple journalists from the newsroom have also received nominations.

These include football reporter Alan Temple, who led on coverage of David Goodwillie’s ill-fated move to Raith Rovers. He has been shortlisted for Sports Writer of the Year.

Impact writer Brendan Duggan – whose investigations include the abuse scandal at Fornethy House – and politics writer Justin Bowie are shortlisted for Young Journalist of the Year.

Jennifer McLaren is shortlisted for Regional Feature Writer of the Year.

And Maria Gran – who now leads The Courier’s food and drink coverage – has been nominated for Financial/Business Journalist of the Year following her previous work with the business team.

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “I am thrilled the team has been recognised for their hard work and dedication to providing quality journalism to our readers.

“These nominations are a testament to the tireless efforts of our reporters, photographers and support staff who work relentlessly to bring important local stories to the forefront.

“The Courier has been a cornerstone of communities in Tayside and Fife for over 200 years, and we are honoured to tell their stories and champion their successes.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver the news with passion, integrity and dedication to our audience in print and online.”

Meanwhile The Press and Journal – The Courier’s sister publication, based in the north of Scotland – has been nominated for for its live coverage of the Skye Shooting, as well as News Website of the Year.

Another DC Thomson publication, The Sunday Post, has received 11 nominations, including for its coverage of the war in Ukraine and campaigns on women’s health.

Winners of this year’s awards – for work published in 2022 – will be announced at a ceremony in June.