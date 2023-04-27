First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first female president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce is calling on the region’s businesses to “ignite change and innovation” in the local economy.

Kelly Fairweather, who runs The Selkie as well as At Your Service and Sox in the City Laundrette, replaced Steve Smith as president.

The former vice-president is urging local businesses across Tayside and Angus to come together to help each other.

Ms Fairweather said: “The business community has endured a constant onslaught of challenges over the last couple of years from rising inflation and energy prices to staff shortages.

“By pulling together to create a strong voice, I believe we can collectively ignite change and innovation.

“However, we can’t create change within the region if the businesses seeking that change are not part of the conversation.

“And while we already have a large proportion of smaller firms in membership, alongside the larger corporate members, we are also here for the sole traders, the independent shops and the farmers who have diversified.”

She stressed the importance of small businesses having their voice heard.

“I am also keen to ensure that all businesses can benefit from the huge strides the region is making,” she added.

“Let’s ensure that the business community is involved in these important discussions and that all businesses feel the ripple effects of our successes.”

New appointments for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Elsewhere, Susan McFadyen, partner at Blackadders, stood down as vice-president.

She was replaced by Lorraine Lemon, head of business development at Dundee Science Centre.

Two new directors were also appointed – Dan Cargill, general manager at 5G Scotland, and Campbell Archibald.

Mr Archibald is chairman of CAM Ventures and co-owner of Angus Alchemy.

Manny Baber, general manager of Hotel Indigo, was re-elected for a second three-year term.

Chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce Alison Henderson praised the outgoing office bearers.

She said: “We would like to thank Steve and Susan for their dedication and commitment over many years.”

Ms Henderson said the chamber is “acutely aware” of the challenges facing businesses.

She added: “We are here to represent businesses in overcoming the hurdles while helping them explore and embrace new opportunities.”

App launched by chamber of commerce

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce currently has a membership of 755 businesses. That includes 20 new additions this month.

It also launched a new app at its AGM, held at Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort on Thursday.

The first phase of the app is currently being tested by members.

Ms Henderson said the development of the app was part of a continuing investment into the business.

She said membership subscriptions, events and their sponsorship were all “adversely affected” over the past three years due to Covid.

“Just as Covid-19 presented hugely challenging times for our member firms, we are not exempt from the impact as a business,” she said.

“However, we have invested significantly in our team, to ensure that our operations run as efficiently as possible.”