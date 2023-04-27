First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

The new president is urging local businesses across Tayside and Angus to come together to help each other.

By Gavin Harper
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce Kelly Fairweather.
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.

The first female president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce is calling on the region’s businesses to “ignite change and innovation” in the local economy.

Kelly Fairweather, who runs The Selkie as well as At Your Service and Sox in the City Laundrette, replaced Steve Smith as president.

The former vice-president is urging local businesses across Tayside and Angus to come together to help each other.

Ms Fairweather said: “The business community has endured a constant onslaught of challenges over the last couple of years from rising inflation and energy prices to staff shortages.

“By pulling together to create a strong voice, I believe we can collectively ignite change and innovation.

“However, we can’t create change within the region if the businesses seeking that change are not part of the conversation.

Kelly Fairweather runs The Selkie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“And while we already have a large proportion of smaller firms in membership, alongside the larger corporate members, we are also here for the sole traders, the independent shops and the farmers who have diversified.”

She stressed the importance of small businesses having their voice heard.

“I am also keen to ensure that all businesses can benefit from the huge strides the region is making,” she added.

“Let’s ensure that the business community is involved in these important discussions and that all businesses feel the ripple effects of our successes.”

New appointments for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Elsewhere, Susan McFadyen, partner at Blackadders, stood down as vice-president.

She was replaced by Lorraine Lemon, head of business development at Dundee Science Centre.

Two new directors were also appointed – Dan Cargill, general manager at 5G Scotland, and Campbell Archibald.

Mr Archibald is chairman of CAM Ventures and co-owner of Angus Alchemy.

Manny Baber, general manager of Hotel Indigo, was re-elected for a second three-year term.

Chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce Alison Henderson praised the outgoing office bearers.

Steve Smith has stepped down as president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

She said: “We would like to thank Steve and Susan for their dedication and commitment over many years.”

Ms Henderson said the chamber is “acutely aware” of the challenges facing businesses.

She added: “We are here to represent businesses in overcoming the hurdles while helping them explore and embrace new opportunities.”

App launched by chamber of commerce

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce currently has a membership of 755 businesses. That includes 20 new additions this month.

It also launched a new app at its AGM, held at Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort on Thursday.

The first phase of the app is currently being tested by members.

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Ms Henderson said the development of the app was part of a continuing investment into the business.

She said membership subscriptions, events and their sponsorship were all “adversely affected” over the past three years due to Covid.

“Just as Covid-19 presented hugely challenging times for our member firms, we are not exempt from the impact as a business,” she said.

“However, we have invested significantly in our team,  to ensure that our operations run as efficiently as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The average rent being asked outside London has reached a new record high of £1,190 per month, according to Rightmove (Joe Giddens/PA)
Asking rents reach new record highs as supply remains squeezed, says Rightmove
The UK wants to reach a green electricity grid by 2035 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK set to miss 2035 target for green electricity, say MPs
HMV’s flagship store on Oxford Street in London before it shut (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
HMV to reopen historic Oxford Street store
A rail strike will be held on May 13 (PA)
Rail workers to strike on day of Eurovision final
General view of Canary Wharf in London (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE slides again despite strong gains for Barclays
Some parents could get help to fill gaps in their national insurance record, which could boost their state pension (Joe Giddens/PA)
Some parents could be set for state pension boost after Government announcement
Liz and Charles Ritchie have campaigned against gambling harms since the death of their son in 2017 (William Cherry/Presseye/PA)
Lack of advertising ban in gambling plans ‘a gaping space’, say bereaved parents
Some 133,000 PCS members in 132 government departments were preparing to walk out on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Government waging ‘ideological war on civil servants’, says union leader
Mobile phone giant Vodafone has appointed interim boss Margherita Della Valle as permanent chief executive (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone hires interim boss to top job
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee

Most Read

1
The path on the Swallow Roundabout.
‘Mystery’ of ‘half-built’ path on Swallow Roundabout in Dundee solved
2
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Dundee woman who neglected child suspended from care industry
3
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
4
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
5
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown in St Andrews: Netflix share first look at season 6 as Fife…
6
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
7
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
2
8
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
9
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
10
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean and Steven Naismith were Hearts team-mates. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean issues St Johnstone players with Hearts bounce game challenge
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Police charge man, 33, after badger sett damaged near Aberfeldy
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Thieves may have used specialist equipment to steal car from Angus driveway
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Thursday court round-up — Shopkeeper heroin sale charge and dealer's sordid phone secret
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and a car in Dundee
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Westwater on Deniz Mehmet clean sheet record as he reveals how keepers…
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Fairweather.
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]