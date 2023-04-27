Thieves may have used specialist equipment to steal car from Angus driveway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car owner says thieves may have used specialist equipment to steal his vehicle from his driveway.

Shaun Mcintyre’s red Ford Focus was taken from outside his home in Monikie, despite the culprits not having keys for it.

The 26-year-old service engineer says he has been told it is likely that diagnostic equipment was used to start the car.

Shaun says the 2016 model was in his drive on Affleck Gardens when he went to work on Wednesday at 6.30am.

But when he got back at 7pm it was gone.

Disbelief at Monikie car theft

He said: “I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know how they could have got in or started it as I had both sets of keys with me.

“However, police have told me that they think car thieves are currently using this special equipment to start cars.”

Shaun’s car had a tracker fitted, so he was able to track it down on the other side of Dundee.

He said: “I could see that my car was parked in Invergowrie. My cousin and I went along and moved it.

“It was parked up pretty well in the main street. The police said to me they believe the thieves would have been planning to go back and change the number plates on it at a slightly later date.”

Shaun says the car did not have any damage, but says a tray of coins had been removed – potentially for the equipment to be plugged in.

He added: “The money was all over the floor but they hadn’t taken any of it.

‘Be very careful’

“I just want to make people aware this is happening and to be very careful.

“It’s unbelievable that they could come and take my car from right outside my house and not even the keys because they are using this equipment to start the car.

“I got my car back but only because of the tracking equipment, not everyone has that.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a car being stolen from Affleck Gardens, Monikie, Dundee.

“The vehicle was traced in Invergowrie a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”