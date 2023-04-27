Thieves may have used specialist equipment to steal car from Angus driveway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thieves may have used specialist equipment to steal car from Angus driveway

Shaun Mcintyre's red Ford Focus was taken from outside his home in Monikie

By Lindsey Hamilton
Shaun Mcintyre's car was stolen rom outside his Monikie home. Image: Shaun Mcintyre

A car owner says thieves may have used specialist equipment to steal his vehicle from his driveway.

Shaun Mcintyre’s red Ford Focus was taken from outside his home in Monikie, despite the culprits not having keys for it.

The 26-year-old service engineer says he has been told it is likely that diagnostic equipment was used to start the car.

Shaun says the 2016 model was in his drive on Affleck Gardens when he went to work on Wednesday at 6.30am.

But when he got back at 7pm it was gone.

Disbelief at Monikie car theft

He said: “I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know how they could have got in or started it as I had both sets of keys with me.

“However, police have told me that they think car thieves are currently using this special equipment to start cars.”

Shaun’s car had a tracker fitted, so he was able to track it down on the other side of Dundee.

Shaun’s car was stolen from outside his Monikie home. Image: Shaun Mcintyre

He said: “I could see that my car was parked in Invergowrie. My cousin and I went along and moved it.

“It was parked up pretty well in the main street. The police said to me they believe the thieves would have been planning to go back and change the number plates on it at a slightly later date.”

Shaun says the car did not have any damage, but says a tray of coins had been removed – potentially for the equipment to be plugged in.

He added: “The money was all over the floor but they hadn’t taken any of it.

‘Be very careful’

“I just want to make people aware this is happening and to be very careful.

“It’s unbelievable that they could come and take my car from right outside my house and not even the keys because they are using this equipment to start the car.

“I got my car back but only because of the tracking equipment, not everyone has that.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a car being stolen from Affleck Gardens, Monikie, Dundee.

“The vehicle was traced in Invergowrie a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

