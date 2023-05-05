Business Institute of Directors Scotland awards: Five Tayside and Fife finalists revealed A total of 39 business leaders from around Scotland have been nominated By Keith Findlay May 5 2023, 12.01am Share Institute of Directors Scotland awards: Five Tayside and Fife finalists revealed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4363711/institute-of-directors-scotland-awards-five-tayside-and-fife-finalists-revealed/ Copy Link 0 comment l-r Ian Gulland, CEO of awards sponsor Zero Waste Scotland, Catherine McWilliam, nations director at IoD Scotland, and Edinburgh International Conference Centre CEO Marshall Dallas. Image: Clark Communications Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation