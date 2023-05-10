Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife woman is encouraging others to pursue careers in the construction industry.

Lauren Pratt, from Kirkcaldy, has been HR and marketing officer with Tayside civil engineering firm Kilmac for the past two years.

Now the 28-year-old has been appointed vice-chair of the Scottish Civils Training Group.

And she wants to see more women taking on jobs in the traditionally male dominated sector.

Fife woman’s new construction role

Lauren said: “The group has a wide remit. In addition to promoting innovation in the industry, encouraging best practice and flying the flag for members across the civil engineering sector, we’re also encouraging new entrants to the industry.”

Lauren spent five years as office manager with a joinery business before taking-up her role with Dundee-based Kilmac.

The business has grown to be a major Tayside employer with 130 staff across two offices. It has revenues of £20 million a year.

Hopes for more women in construction

Lauren, a former Kirkcaldy High pupil, said there has been a rise in the number of women in the construction industry in recent years.

She hopes to use her new role with the Scottish Civils Training Group to encourage other women and girls to consider a career in construction.

“We are seeing more and more women involved, particularly in engineering and quantity surveying roles.

“Hopefully I can bring a fresh perspective to the role and help get the word out.

“The construction industry is definitely changing. We’re particularly keen to get the message over at school and college level.

“In my day-to-day role with Kilmac, I deal with issues like health and safety, training and apprenticeships.

“This new role with the Scottish Civils Training Group is an exciting opportunity for me on a personal level.”