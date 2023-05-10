Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry

Lauren Pratt, from Kirkcaldy, wants more women to follow in her footsteps and take jobs in construction.

By Gavin Harper
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac

A Fife woman is encouraging others to pursue careers in the construction industry.

Lauren Pratt, from Kirkcaldy, has been HR and marketing officer with Tayside civil engineering firm Kilmac for the past two years.

Now the 28-year-old has been appointed vice-chair of the Scottish Civils Training Group.

And she wants to see more women taking on jobs in the traditionally male dominated sector.

Fife woman’s new construction role

Lauren said: “The group has a wide remit. In addition to promoting innovation in the industry, encouraging best practice and flying the flag for members across the civil engineering sector, we’re also encouraging new entrants to the industry.”

Lauren Pratt has been with Kilmac for two years. Image: Kilmac.

Lauren spent five years as office manager with a joinery business before taking-up her role with Dundee-based Kilmac.

The business has grown to be a major Tayside employer with 130 staff across two offices. It has revenues of £20 million a year.

Hopes for more women in construction

Lauren, a former Kirkcaldy High pupil, said there has been a rise in the number of women in the construction industry in recent years. 

She hopes to use her new role with the Scottish Civils Training Group to encourage other women and girls to consider a career in construction.

“We are seeing more and more women involved, particularly in engineering and quantity surveying roles.

“Hopefully I can bring a fresh perspective to the role and help get the word out.

Lauren with Kilmac finance director Julie Scobie. Image: Kilmac.

“The construction industry is definitely changing. We’re particularly keen to get the message over at school and college level.

“In my day-to-day role with Kilmac, I deal with issues like health and safety, training and apprenticeships.

“This new role with the Scottish Civils Training Group is an exciting opportunity for me on a personal level.”

