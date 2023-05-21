‘Best is yet to come’ for Fife fashion business Clarabella Christie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Best is yet to come’ for Fife fashion business Clarabella Christie

The business was launched in 2007 and has had to battle a number of challenges over the past 16 years.

Claire Christie of Clarabella Christie Design in her studio. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Claire Christie of Clarabella Christie Design in her studio. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

A Fife designer launched her own business, Clarabella Christie, after seeing consumers had grown tired of mass-produced items and wanted unique pieces for their homes.

Claire Christie runs the Dunfermline-based venture, which produces handmade made-to-order accessories and homewares.

It has now been running for 16 years. Claire puts the success down, in part at least, to the loyalty of her customers.

She said: “I don’t take this for granted. I have worked with some fantastic people, indie shops and charities over the years.”

Claire’s studio is multi-disciplinary, so she has all kinds of customers.

She added: “Some come to my classes to learn and be part of a small creative community; some are into interiors and order homewares, often bespoke.

“I also have my clothing customers, who I meet at markets and contemporary design shows as well as online.

“My customer focus is generally for the mindful shopper who likes to buy artisan and local. They like to know the story behind the brand and maker and generally buy well, less often. They appreciate unique, well-made pieces.”

Impact of cost-of-living crisis on Fife firm

The designer said lighting has been a great backbone to her business. However since she started making clothes in lockdown, her Gloria skirts had “blazed a trail”.

However, Claire said the luxury brand market has been difficult since lockdown and the financial downturn has affected sales.

“Clarabella is coming out of this, thankfully.

“I have relaunched my workshops, which help bolster the business at this time.

“Things are definitely getting back to normal – I have a full schedule of projects and events planned in 2023 and am feeling very positive.”

However, she said Brexit had impacted trading abroad.

“It’s meant I trade less outside the UK. It’s just not financially viable. It’s a big frustration to my business. A very sad loss.”

Claire Christie says her business has had to overcome challenges including Covid, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

On coping with the cost-of-living crisis, the designer said she had returned to making from vintage – using fabrics already in circulation.

She has also developed Tictactoe – a collection of mix-and-match homewares which are cheaper than her other ranges .

Her new sewing classes – The Thrifted Stitch – encourage students to make homewares from second-hand fabrics.

Claire studied printed textiles and surface design at Glasgow School of Art in the early 1990s.

From window dresser to launching Fife brand

Her career included working as a window dresser at an independent department store in Berkshire, then studying prop making in London and being a self-employed costume and set designer.

She moved back to Scotland in 2005 and started Clarabella two years later.

“I had always collected printed vintage fabrics since being a student. I went about turning them into bespoke lighting and homewares for my friends – reuse and up-cycling have always been core to Clarabella.

Some of Clarabella Christie’s items on display. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I loved the heady mix of pattern and colour from the 1970s. I had amassed a huge collection – the charity shops were full of these amazing fabrics.

“Sustainability was in its infancy as a concept and I could see that consumers had grown tired of mass produced. They wanted unique pieces for their home that told a story.”

Best is yet to come for Clarabella Christie

The designer initially worked from home between raising her children and moved into her first studio in 2015 at Fire Station Creative.

“During lockdown, I got the chance to take a studio at the fabulous Abbot House, which is a huge inspiration. I sell my work in the gift shop there too.”

Claire said she was proud to be at the helm of the company she launched in 2007.

She said the best is yet to come for Clarabella Christie.

Claire Christie of Clarabella Christie Design in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

When asked what she likes best about her job, Claire added: “Making and creating.

“Designing new prints and products is the very best part – it’s what gets me up in the morning.

“I also love the friendships and relationships I have with my customers and students.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]