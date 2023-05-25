Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Plans to bring three new businesses to Perth High Street

The investment will transform a substantial unit which has been empty for more than two years.

By Rob McLaren
The former prominent Perth High Street shop will be turned into three units. Image: Culverwell.
The former prominent Perth High Street shop will be turned into three units. Image: Culverwell.

A property developer is spending £200,000 to develop a prime site in Perth city centre which has been empty for more than two years.

Grovemoor Properties is undertaking work at the substantial former Argos shop, which closed in 2020.

The developer, with financial assistance from Perth & Kinross Council, will turn it into three units.

The shop will be split into two ground floor units while a separate first floor property will have a dedicated entrance off High Street.

The council’s planning department has recently granted class 3 restaurant consents for the two new ground floor properties. The two units extend to 1,900 sq ft and 1,950 sq ft.

The investment will turn the former Argos unit in Perth High Street into three properties in a major boost to the city centre. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson.

The open plan first floor premises benefits from Class 11 (leisure) consent and extends to 4,000 sq ft.

This could attract a gym/martial arts/snooker hall operator or another type of other business, such as office use.

Perth High Street properties offered for let or sale

The investment comes at the same time as £26m is being spent turning nearby Perth City Hall into a museum, which scheduled to open next year.

The new museum, located on St Johns Place, is estimated to bring an additional 162,000 visitors a year.

Councillor Andrew Parrott is convenor of Perth and Kinross Council’s Environment, Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee.

He said: “We want our town and city centres to thrive and I am pleased to see how our Adapt Your Property grants are being used to bring empty units back into use.”

Argos on High Street in Perth shut in 2020 – now it will be transformed with a £200,000 investment.

Under the council scheme grants of up to £75,000 (or up to 50% of costs) are available to adapt eligible properties.

The units at 52-58 High Street are being advertised for let or for sale by Culverwell.

The brochure states: “The premises are located on the south side of the High
Street in the block bounded by King Edward Street and Kirkgate.

“Nearby occupiers include M&S, Superdrug, HSBC, Caffè Nero, Fat Face and
TUI. Round the corner on St Johns Place are a number of local bars and
restaurants.”

