Dundee games studio with 60 staff acquired by American entertainment firm

The business has stressed it remains committed to Dundee and hopes to create more jobs in the city.

By Gavin Harper
Tag Games chief executive Marc Williamson at the firms new premises.
Tag Games chief executive Marc Williamson at the firms new premises.

A Dundee games studio has been acquired by an American entertainment company for an undisclosed sum.

Tag Games will become Scopely Studio after being acquired by the American business.

In 2021, the American business invested $50 million into three European games studios, including a multi-million-pound backing of Tag Games.

Marc Williamson, chief executive of Tag Games.

Marc Williamson, who becomes head of studio for Scopely in Dundee, said: “It’s been an exciting adventure working with Scopely these past few years.

“We are energised to fully integrate into their ecosystem and see what more we can do together.”

Acquisition good news for Dundee

Mr Williamson said the news would be good for the industry in Dundee.

All 60 Tag Games workers will transfer to the new company. Mr Williamson reiterated the firm’s commitment to the city

He added: “There’s 60 of us here in Dundee and Scopely is a very ambitious company looking to grow all the time.

“We don’t have any concrete plans at the moment – the acquisition has only just taken effect – but I’m sure that will come as we get integrated into the business.”

Tag Games chief executive Marc Williamson.

Mr Williamson, who joined the firm in 2010, said the decision to join forces with Scopely was an easy one.

“We’ve been working with Scopely for a number of years, so it was a no-brainer really,” he added.

Tag Games, founded in 2006, has worked on more than 60 games. Those include Angry Birds, Dr Who and Downton Abbey.

Acquisition to make Dundee games studio ‘even stronger’

Scopely is behind games including Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble Go, and Star Trek: Fleet Command.

The American business said it a highly committed to building game teams with incredible talent density, inviting the world’s best game-makers to create together.

Tag Games has been involved in the Angry Birds games.

The firm said: “Scopely and Tag Games leadership felt it was the ideal time to fully join forces. We believe this combined entity will make us all even stronger.

“Tag shares our vision to create extremely meaningful, dynamic experiences for players and represents outstanding passion and expertise in game making.

“We can’t wait to see what more we can do together. With this acquisition, more than 60 employees join Scopely in Scotland.”

