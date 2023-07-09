Rufflets: ‘Unprecedented’ interest in weddings at St Andrews hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rufflets: ‘Unprecedented’ interest in weddings at St Andrews hotel

The hotel is also undergoing an extensive expansion programme that will be complete next year.

Rufflets commercial manager Louise Turner outside the hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

Bookings for weddings at a St Andrews hotel have been “unprecedented” since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rufflets Hotel in St Andrews has a long historiy as a wedding venue.

The popular property has been hosting weddings since the 1950s, but it was badly affected by the pandemic.

Commercial manager Louise Turner said: “The initial impact was, of course, devastating – not only due to the impossibility of operating a hospitality business, but also the uncertainty that was created about the future.

“When winter restrictions were reinstated for a second year, confidence was dented all over again and new bookings for 2022 and 2023 slowed.

“For a wedding business working and planning 12 to 24 months in the future, there wasn’t a huge amount of positivity at that stage, despite the apparent ending of the pandemic.”

Bookings ‘unprecedented’ after pandemic

The good news is its fortunes have now bounced back significantly following the massive Covid disruption.

Louise explained: “From spring 2022, there was an upsurge in short-lead and smaller bookings.

“The level of inquiries was completely unprecedented, and created a very diverse diary in 2022 and 2023.

“It was a mixture of reschedules, reformats, second celebrations, elopements and intimate family occasions – every day was different.”

Significant expansion at Rufflets

Louise said the business was performing well in comparison to its pre-Covid figures from 2019.

She said: “Revenue is up on 2019 by over 25%, but feels very difficult to predict compared to previous years.

Louise Turner said the hotel has enjoyed a boom in weddings since the pandemic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The patterns that were evident in past years no longer seem to apply. We won’t look a gift horse in the mouth.”

Rufflets is currently undergoing a significant expansion. That will allow it to cater to larger exclusive-use weddings from late 2024.

Louise said individual accommodations will have increased from 23 to 40 by spring 2025.

Weddings at Rufflets in St Andrews

Weddings at Rufflets started as traditional reception dinners in the main hotel dining room, then larger marquee celebrations in the gardens.

In 2007, a purpose-built event space – the garden suite – was added to the east side of the hotel. It provides a full set of facilities.

Louise said: “Rufflets is famous for hosting outdoor wedding ceremonies in its beautiful grounds, especially over the past 20 years as couples move away from church weddings.

Rufflets in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The venue has been consistently popular over the years due to its St Andrews location and attractive gardens – two things that will always be of interest to couples.

“We have experienced the same highs and lows as others in relation to times of recession and economic turmoil.

“We remain relatively insulated from them due to an affluent customer base.”

Range of clients at Rufflets in St Andrews

Louise said the hotel has a very broad range of wedding clients.

She said while the majority of clients who tie the knot at Rufflets come from within a 50-mile radius, about one-third are from as far away as the US.

She added: “Typically, couples are in their late 20s and 30s.

“However, in the past few years we’ve hosted couples ranging in age from 19 to 80.

“They tend to place importance on a beautiful setting, warm service and high-quality food and drink.”

