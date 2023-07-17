Business ‘It was meant to be’: Fife Courier reader wins £1,000 sapphire and diamond necklace Jessop Jewellers has announced the winner of a competition to win the beautiful necklace. By Rob McLaren July 17 2023, 3.09pm Share ‘It was meant to be’: Fife Courier reader wins £1,000 sapphire and diamond necklace Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4563361/fife-courier-reader-wins-1000-sapphire-and-diamond-necklace/ Copy Link Competition winner Pauline Brown with Jessops Jewellers owner Sophie Jessop and the prize necklace. Image: Jessops Jewellers Glenrothes’ 75th anniversary now has an extra little sparkle for one Courier reader. Jessop Jewellers in the Fife town offered Courier readers the chance to win a stunning sapphire and diamond necklace worth £1,000. The contest attracted hundreds of entries and the draw has now been made. Pauline Brown, from Kirkcaldy, is the lucky winner. The necklace features one large round cut central ceylon sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds, all set in platinum which was custom made as the prize. Image: Jessop Jewellers. Sophie Jessop of the Kingdom Centre jewellers, which has been part of the fabric of the centre for more than 50 years, said: “We are delighted with the response to this competition which attracted hundreds of entries. “We are also happy to be involved with the town anniversary celebrations and to give something back to Glenrothes where we have traded so happily for so many years” Sophie presented the prize to Pauline, who was “delighted” with her win. She added: “Sapphire is my birthstone. It was meant to be!’