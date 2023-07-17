‘It was meant to be’: Fife Courier reader wins £1,000 sapphire and diamond necklace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was meant to be’: Fife Courier reader wins £1,000 sapphire and diamond necklace

Jessop Jewellers has announced the winner of a competition to win the beautiful necklace.

By Rob McLaren
Competition winner Pauline Brown with Jessops Jewellers owner Sophie Jessop and the prize necklace. Image: Jessops Jewellers
Competition winner Pauline Brown with Jessops Jewellers owner Sophie Jessop and the prize necklace. Image: Jessops Jewellers

Glenrothes’ 75th anniversary now has an extra little sparkle for one Courier reader.

Jessop Jewellers in the Fife town offered Courier readers the chance to win a stunning sapphire and diamond necklace worth £1,000.

The contest attracted hundreds of entries and the draw has now been made.

Pauline Brown, from Kirkcaldy, is the lucky winner.

The necklace features one large round cut central ceylon sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds, all set in platinum which was custom made as the prize. Image: Jessop Jewellers.

Sophie Jessop of the Kingdom Centre jewellers, which has been part of the fabric of the centre for more than 50 years, said: “We are delighted with the response to this competition which attracted hundreds of entries.

“We are also happy to be involved with the town anniversary celebrations and to give something back to Glenrothes where we have traded so happily for so many years”

Sophie presented the prize to Pauline, who was “delighted” with her win.

She added: “Sapphire is my birthstone. It was meant to be!’

