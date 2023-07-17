Montrose striker Rory McAllister ‘feeling sharp’ as he praises unselfish work of strike partner Kane Hester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Montrose striker Rory McAllister ‘feeling sharp’ as he praises unselfish work of strike partner Kane Hester

McAllister netted a stunning winner for Montrose in the Viaplay Cup victory over St Mirren on Saturday.

By Ewan Smith
Rory McAllister is feeling fit and raring to go for the new season. Image: Montrose FC
Rory McAllister is feeling fit and raring to go for the new season. Image: Montrose FC

Rory McAllister got off the mark for the season as he helped Montrose claim a stunning Viaplay Cup win over St Mirren on Saturday.

McAllister expertly fired home Montrose’s winner after some selfless link-up play by strike partner Kane Hester.

And while the duo will have a healthy rivalry in the scoring stakes this term, McAllister is enjoying a new lease of life alongside Hester.

McAllister has netted over 300 career goals as one of the most successful part-time players over the last decade.

And Hester, who netted 29 goals for Elgin City last term, will add pace and another goal threat to the Links Park forward line.

“Kane did really well for my goal,” said McAllister.

“He had the ball under his feet in the penalty box but he did really well to not snatch at it.

“He selflessly laid it off to me instead and thankfully I was able to put it away.

“I feel really good about this season. I’m sharp and ready to go and it’s the best I’ve felt in a few years.

“The win over St Mirren has got us off to a good start and I’m confident we’ll do well this year.

“I’m now training twice a week with the players in Dundee and that makes a big difference.

“I was only with them once a week last year. Now I’m seeing them more and forming a strong relationship with them all.

“Hopefully, it can be a very good year for us all.”

Rory McAllister and Kane Hester have ‘positive rivalry’

Rory McAllister and Kane Hester look impressive in the Montrose attack. Image: Montrose FC.

Montrose assistant boss Ross Campbell added: “There’s a good connection between Kane and Rory.

“Yes you want the rivalry to push each other on but you also want that connection.

“Kane could easily have been greedy at the goal but he slid it in brilliantly and Rory tucked it away.

“That’s what Rory does.

“He has come back hungry. We weren’t as successful as we should have been last year but Rory wants to make a difference.

“He looks sharp and that goal will help him.”

More from Football

Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald and Montrose director Peter Davidson have been elected to the SPFL board. Image: SNS.
Forfar and Montrose directors Alastair Donald and Peter Davidson elected to SPFL board
Jay Bird is delighted to have signed for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Jay Bird says he almost joined Dundee - as Arbroath new boy hopes to…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin looks on in anguish against Spartans
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's big reality check at Spartans - players must show furious…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must avoid Dundee United's fate at League Two opposition
Ian Harkes in full flow for New England Revolution against Wayne Rooney's DC United
Watch Ian Harkes hit MLS goal trail as former Dundee United man torments Wayne…
Montrose star Craig Brown wants to do his late namesake grandad proud. Image: SNS
Craig Brown vows to do namesake late grandad proud as he thanks Montrose for…
Ross Docherty, Dundee United captain, leaves the field after defeat against Spartans
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: We can slaughter each other all day — talk…
Lee Ashcroft (No 14) and Dundee celebrate Jonathan Afolabi's last-gasp equaliser against Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021.
Dundee star Lee Ashcroft sends out Bonnyrigg Rose warning as he remembers 'horrible night'…
St Johnstone's Andy Considine says there's no need to panic.
Andy Considine: St Johnstone players will have a 'long look in the mirror' after…
Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly celebrates after scoring against St Johnstone.
Stenhousemuir star Euan O'Reilly on feeling of scoring winner against boyhood heroes St Johnstone