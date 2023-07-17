Montrose striker Rory McAllister ‘feeling sharp’ as he praises unselfish work of strike partner Kane Hester

Rory McAllister got off the mark for the season as he helped Montrose claim a stunning Viaplay Cup win over St Mirren on Saturday.

McAllister expertly fired home Montrose’s winner after some selfless link-up play by strike partner Kane Hester.

And while the duo will have a healthy rivalry in the scoring stakes this term, McAllister is enjoying a new lease of life alongside Hester.

McAllister has netted over 300 career goals as one of the most successful part-time players over the last decade.

And Hester, who netted 29 goals for Elgin City last term, will add pace and another goal threat to the Links Park forward line.

“Kane did really well for my goal,” said McAllister.

On a weekend of shocks, Montrose had their say! Rory McAllister sealing victory over St. Mirren 💥#ViaplayCup | @MontroseFC pic.twitter.com/4zqH4TH8hl — SPFL (@spfl) July 17, 2023

“He had the ball under his feet in the penalty box but he did really well to not snatch at it.

“He selflessly laid it off to me instead and thankfully I was able to put it away.

“I feel really good about this season. I’m sharp and ready to go and it’s the best I’ve felt in a few years.

“The win over St Mirren has got us off to a good start and I’m confident we’ll do well this year.

“I’m now training twice a week with the players in Dundee and that makes a big difference.

“I was only with them once a week last year. Now I’m seeing them more and forming a strong relationship with them all.

“Hopefully, it can be a very good year for us all.”

Rory McAllister and Kane Hester have ‘positive rivalry’

Montrose assistant boss Ross Campbell added: “There’s a good connection between Kane and Rory.

“Yes you want the rivalry to push each other on but you also want that connection.

“Kane could easily have been greedy at the goal but he slid it in brilliantly and Rory tucked it away.

“That’s what Rory does.

“He has come back hungry. We weren’t as successful as we should have been last year but Rory wants to make a difference.

“He looks sharp and that goal will help him.”