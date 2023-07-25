Tayside and Fife firms nominated for Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside and Fife firms nominated for Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards

A total of 23 salons and stylists from across Tayside and Fife are among the finalists for this year's awards.

By Gavin Harper
Nadia Ramage of Skin Queen in her Dundee salon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nadia Ramage of Skin Queen in her Dundee salon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Hair and beauty businesses from across Tayside and Fife are in the running for top industry awards.

A total of 22 salons and stylists from across Dundee, Perthshire and Fife have been nominated for this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

They now have to complete photo shoots and submit those to be judged by a panel ahead of the awards in Glasgow in October.

Dundee barbers Lovetts leads the way with three nominees. Spencer Kinloch is in the running for best barber apprentice, Brandon Murphy has been shortlisted in the best male stylist category.

The business, which also has premises in Broughty Ferry and Aberdeen, is also nominated for best barbershop.

Lovett's owners Emily Mckendrick and Liam Thomson outside the barber shop.
Lovett’s owners Emily Mckendrick and Liam Thomson outside the barber shop.

It faces competition from another Dundee business, Hard Grind, which is also nominated for best barbershop. Hard Grind’s Ed Harris is also in the running for best barber.

The Exchange Street premises will be looking to repeat its successes from last year’s awards when Dean Currie was named best barber and Peter Healy won best male stylist.

Elsewhere, Dundee’s new ‘male grooming emporium’ The Mantuary has also received a nomination.

The Mantuary on Dundee’s, Commercial Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Opened on Commercial Street last November, it has already been named Scotland’s best new salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

And Nadia Ramage, who quit her job in recruitment to open her own salon, is also on the list.

Meanwhile, Leven’s Craig Boyd Hairdressing also has three nominations.

Tayside and Fife nominees for Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2023

Dundee 

  • Best barber apprentice: Spencer Kinloch, Lovetts
  • Best male stylist: Brandon Murphy, Lovetts
  • Best barber: Ed Harris, Hard Grind
  • Best barbershop: Lovetts
  • Best barbershop: Hard Grind
  • Best cosmetic practitioner: Nadia Ramage, Skin Queen
  • Best beauty therapist: Nadia Ramage, Skin Queen
  • Social media influencer: Nadia Ramage, Skin Queen
  • Best wet shave: Kirstin Scott, The Mantuary
  • Best barber colourist: Megan Stockford, Lovetts
  • Best female stylist: Sarah Muir, Atomic Hair

Fife 

  • Best apprentice stylist: Corey Clark, Craig Boyd Hairdressing, Leven
  • Best male stylist: Craig Boyd, Craig Boyd Hairdressing, Leven
  • Best barber: Craig Johnston, Ethic Hair, Glenrothes
  • Best barber Colourist: Kirsty Jurecki, Craig Boyd Hairdressing, Leven
  • Best barbershop: Barney’s Barbershop, Methil
  • Best beauty therapist: Debbie Duffy, Driftwood Spa, St Andrews
  • Best lash artist: Jodie Hynd, Luxury Lashes by JH, Kirkcaldy
  • Best MUA: Catherine Taylor, Cupar

Perth

  • Best sports/massage: Sheree Pritchard, The Little Hair Company
  • Best beauty therapist: Sheree Pritchard, The Little Hair Company
  • Best beauty salon: The Waxologist
  • Best lash artist: Lauren Morgan, LM Beauty

