Tayside and Fife firms nominated for Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards

Hair and beauty businesses from across Tayside and Fife are in the running for top industry awards.

A total of 22 salons and stylists from across Dundee, Perthshire and Fife have been nominated for this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

They now have to complete photo shoots and submit those to be judged by a panel ahead of the awards in Glasgow in October.

Dundee barbers Lovetts leads the way with three nominees. Spencer Kinloch is in the running for best barber apprentice, Brandon Murphy has been shortlisted in the best male stylist category.

The business, which also has premises in Broughty Ferry and Aberdeen, is also nominated for best barbershop.

It faces competition from another Dundee business, Hard Grind, which is also nominated for best barbershop. Hard Grind’s Ed Harris is also in the running for best barber.

The Exchange Street premises will be looking to repeat its successes from last year’s awards when Dean Currie was named best barber and Peter Healy won best male stylist.

Elsewhere, Dundee’s new ‘male grooming emporium’ The Mantuary has also received a nomination.

Opened on Commercial Street last November, it has already been named Scotland’s best new salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

And Nadia Ramage, who quit her job in recruitment to open her own salon, is also on the list.

Meanwhile, Leven’s Craig Boyd Hairdressing also has three nominations.

Tayside and Fife nominees for Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2023

Dundee

Best barber apprentice: Spencer Kinloch, Lovetts

Best male stylist: Brandon Murphy, Lovetts

Best barber: Ed Harris, Hard Grind

Best barbershop: Lovetts

Best barbershop: Hard Grind

Best cosmetic practitioner: Nadia Ramage, Skin Queen

Best beauty therapist: Nadia Ramage, Skin Queen

Social media influencer: Nadia Ramage, Skin Queen

Best wet shave: Kirstin Scott, The Mantuary

Best barber colourist: Megan Stockford, Lovetts

Best female stylist: Sarah Muir, Atomic Hair

Fife

Best apprentice stylist: Corey Clark, Craig Boyd Hairdressing, Leven

Best male stylist: Craig Boyd, Craig Boyd Hairdressing, Leven

Best barber: Craig Johnston, Ethic Hair, Glenrothes

Best barber Colourist: Kirsty Jurecki, Craig Boyd Hairdressing, Leven

Best barbershop: Barney’s Barbershop, Methil

Best beauty therapist: Debbie Duffy, Driftwood Spa, St Andrews

Best lash artist: Jodie Hynd, Luxury Lashes by JH, Kirkcaldy

Best MUA: Catherine Taylor, Cupar

Perth