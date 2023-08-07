Fife yard completes first sea vessel since 1856

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife yard completes first sea vessel since 1856

The return of shipbuilding to Methil has kept more than 100 people in employment.

By Rob McLaren
A barge manufactured at Harland & Wolff's Methil yard. Image: Harland & Wolff
A barge manufactured at Harland & Wolff's Methil yard. Image: Harland & Wolff

The first sea vessel produced at a Fife yard since 1856 is being described as a “milestone” moment.

Harland & Wolff, which acquired the former BiFab yard in Methil two years ago, is in the process of producing 23 barges worth £18.1 million.

The project has kept 115 people in active work at the Methil facility and enabled further employment, bringing the workforce up to around 150 people.

The first barge has been completed for waste management and recycling business Cory.

It will launch from Methil and be taken by sea to Cory’s lighterage site on the River Thames.

It will join Cory’s existing fleet of tugs and barges which are used to transport recyclable and non-recyclable waste via a series of river-based transfer stations across London.

First shipbuilding project since 19th century

Matt Smith, general manager of Harland & Wolff (Methil), noted it is the first shipbuilding project at Methil since the completion of the Santiago in 1856.

This vessel was built by Henry Balfour of Methil for Liverpool shipping company Balfour Williamson. It mainly sailed between Liverpool and Chile but also to Australia.

The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Mr Smith adds: “We were delighted to welcome the Cory barge fabrication project into the Methil yard.

“Whilst many of the shipbuilding skills that are required still exist in the yard, this is the first time since 1856 that we have actually seen shipbuilding occur in this yard.

“The completion of the first barge is a milestone in this yard’s new journey.

“It demonstrates the strength and versatility of skill that exists in the Methil workforce.”

Fife yard vessel boost to Cory growth plans

Cory is one of the largest commercial operators on the Thames. Its use of the river to transport waste removes around 100,000 truck journeys from London’s roads each year.

Around 15 year one and year two apprentices have been able to work on this project.

The barges will play a vital role in Cory’s growth plans.

The company reached financial close on its Riverside 2 energy from waste facility at the end of 2022, which will divert around 650,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste from landfill.

A bolstered fleet of tugs and barges will be essential to deliver the feedstock for the new facility.

One of the Harland and Wolff buildings in Methil. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The barges are also being constructed at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, where the Titanic was built.

Fran Comerford-Cole, director of logistics at Cory, said: “Cory has been operating on the river for well over 200 years.

“We are proud that we are able to continue our support for the UK maritime sector through this contract with Harland & Wolff.

“I hope that this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter at the Methil shipyard.

“We look forward to welcoming the new barge to our fleet.”

