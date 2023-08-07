Fife yard completes first sea vessel since 1856

The first sea vessel produced at a Fife yard since 1856 is being described as a “milestone” moment.

Harland & Wolff, which acquired the former BiFab yard in Methil two years ago, is in the process of producing 23 barges worth £18.1 million.

The project has kept 115 people in active work at the Methil facility and enabled further employment, bringing the workforce up to around 150 people.

The first barge has been completed for waste management and recycling business Cory.

It will launch from Methil and be taken by sea to Cory’s lighterage site on the River Thames.

It will join Cory’s existing fleet of tugs and barges which are used to transport recyclable and non-recyclable waste via a series of river-based transfer stations across London.

First shipbuilding project since 19th century

Matt Smith, general manager of Harland & Wolff (Methil), noted it is the first shipbuilding project at Methil since the completion of the Santiago in 1856.

This vessel was built by Henry Balfour of Methil for Liverpool shipping company Balfour Williamson. It mainly sailed between Liverpool and Chile but also to Australia.

Mr Smith adds: “We were delighted to welcome the Cory barge fabrication project into the Methil yard.

“Whilst many of the shipbuilding skills that are required still exist in the yard, this is the first time since 1856 that we have actually seen shipbuilding occur in this yard.

“The completion of the first barge is a milestone in this yard’s new journey.

“It demonstrates the strength and versatility of skill that exists in the Methil workforce.”

Fife yard vessel boost to Cory growth plans

Cory is one of the largest commercial operators on the Thames. Its use of the river to transport waste removes around 100,000 truck journeys from London’s roads each year.

Around 15 year one and year two apprentices have been able to work on this project.

The barges will play a vital role in Cory’s growth plans.

The company reached financial close on its Riverside 2 energy from waste facility at the end of 2022, which will divert around 650,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste from landfill.

A bolstered fleet of tugs and barges will be essential to deliver the feedstock for the new facility.

The barges are also being constructed at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, where the Titanic was built.

Fran Comerford-Cole, director of logistics at Cory, said: “Cory has been operating on the river for well over 200 years.

“We are proud that we are able to continue our support for the UK maritime sector through this contract with Harland & Wolff.

“I hope that this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter at the Methil shipyard.

“We look forward to welcoming the new barge to our fleet.”