Retail not all doom and gloom despite cost-of-living crisis, says House of Bruar boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Retail not all doom and gloom despite cost-of-living crisis, says House of Bruar boss

Earlier this year, the Perthshire country fashion retailer outlined £2 million expansion plans.

House of Bruar's managing director Patrick Birkbeck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar's managing director Patrick Birkbeck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

The cost-of-living crisis is frequently in the news headlines, with much higher bills for energy, food and mortgages hitting everyone in the pocket.

Shops are among those feeling the most pain as consumers tighten their belts.

However, one leading Perthshire retail boss says not everything is negative.

Patrick Birkbeck, managing director at family-owned House of Bruar, said: “Despite all the press coverage, retail remains very strong at the House of Bruar.

“Visitor numbers and turnover are higher than pre-Covid.

“That does not mean there are not huge challenges, but it is not all doom and gloom.

“Direct shopping at Bruar has nearly doubled since pre-2020 and now accounts for half of the company’s turnover.

“This has been increased during 2023 due to the first spring catalogue having been released and having been very popular.”

£2m investment at House of Bruar

Earlier this year, Patrick spoke about a £2 million investment in the online retail operation.

Accounts for the year ending January 31, 2022, showed record sales of £36m. That is partly due to the increase in online transactions.

In 2022, there were two million visitors to the retail site, equalling pre-pandemic levels.

The House of Bruar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Patrick said Covid was obviously an extremely-difficult period for the business and it had been a very fast-moving and fast-changing situation.

“It was imperative to make decisions quickly and be prepared to change those decisions equally as quickly.

“We kept the food hall open throughout with a mind to help the local community, but that was the only area of retail that was operational during the lockdowns.”

Pride at keeping staff – but challenges of recruiting

Patrick was “very proud” how House of Bruar managed to keep staff numbers up despite the pandemic.

The firm started 2020 with 280 staff and ended the year with the same number.

For the majority of this year, the business will operate with 280 to 290 people, but that will increase significantly in November, December and January to assist with dispatch.

But Patrick added House of Bruar has had difficulty finding staff.

glorious twelfth economic benefits
Patrick Birkbeck says staffing is an issue for House of Bruar.

“This is across the board from management to any other roles,” he added.

He also said that the business had been impacted by Royal Mail strikes.

He explained: “We have formed a link with a fruit farmer, who is heavily involved in Ukraine and who has employed Ukrainians for the fruit-picking season and provided them accommodation.

“We have an agreement to employ about 30 people per day. That should have allowed us to dispatch within 24 hours of receiving an order.

“Unfortunately, our effectiveness was then damaged by Royal Mail strikes.

“Customers, quite rightly, do not have contracts with Royal Mail and it is our job to deliver on time.

“This has meant that we are looking at our options for a delivery company in 2023.”

Keeping prices down at House of Bruar

Patrick also gave an interesting insight into online markets.

He commented: “As customers have become more familiar with the internet, there is far more transparency for comparing prices.

“This means that we need to have products that are different to those available elsewhere.

The House of Bruar, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Mark Birkbeck and his son, Tom, spend a huge amount of time researching and designing the fabrics that are a hallmark for Bruar.

“In particular, tweed from the Borders and Yorkshire.

“We’ve worked very hard on sourcing products in the best manner possible. That helps reduce price increases as much as possible.

“We have also invested heavily in stock to make sure that we have the product available at the time of ordering rather than having a promised date.”

More from Business

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch lambasted the plans to close ticket offices (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Railway ticket office closures protest heading for Downing Street
Alan Gallagher, the new owners of the former Lloyds Pharmacy in Barnhill in Dundee. Image: Gallagher Pharmacy
New Dundee pharmacy owner's passion to serve community
Households in areas of the country with higher levels of fuel poverty appeared less likely to have accessed the funding, analysis suggested (Yui Mok/PA)
Over 700,000 households missed out on ‘flawed’ energy support scheme – charity
London’s top flight moved 0.65% lower to finish at 7,262.43 (Alamy/PA)
Retailers among fallers as FTSE 100 slumps again
James Ferrie, owner of Jim's Delhi Club.
Asian Restaurant Awards: All the Tayside and Fife finalists
Clementine will open a cafe across the road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry greengrocer to open new cafe and deli across the road
MPs have called on authorities to “turn a blind eye” to pubs opening early for the Lionesses World Cup final match (Yui Mok/PA)
Councils and police urged to ‘turn a blind eye’ to pubs opening early for…
Evergrande denies claims that it has filed for bankruptcy (Mickey Lee/Alamy/PA)
China’s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims
But the UK’s ‘structural reliance’ on gas imports meant it was ‘highly susceptible’ to fluctuations in the international wholesale energy market, experts said (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy bills expected to fall £150 a year from October, say analysts
There are ‘grounds for hope’ over the future of Wilko after expressions of interest during the administration process, the GMB union has said (James Manning/PA)
‘Genuine grounds for hope’ for Wilko as bidders circle, says union

Conversation