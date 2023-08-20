Retail not all doom and gloom despite cost-of-living crisis, says House of Bruar boss

The cost-of-living crisis is frequently in the news headlines, with much higher bills for energy, food and mortgages hitting everyone in the pocket.

Shops are among those feeling the most pain as consumers tighten their belts.

However, one leading Perthshire retail boss says not everything is negative.

Patrick Birkbeck, managing director at family-owned House of Bruar, said: “Despite all the press coverage, retail remains very strong at the House of Bruar.

“Visitor numbers and turnover are higher than pre-Covid.

“That does not mean there are not huge challenges, but it is not all doom and gloom.

“Direct shopping at Bruar has nearly doubled since pre-2020 and now accounts for half of the company’s turnover.

“This has been increased during 2023 due to the first spring catalogue having been released and having been very popular.”

£2m investment at House of Bruar

Earlier this year, Patrick spoke about a £2 million investment in the online retail operation.

Accounts for the year ending January 31, 2022, showed record sales of £36m. That is partly due to the increase in online transactions.

In 2022, there were two million visitors to the retail site, equalling pre-pandemic levels.

Patrick said Covid was obviously an extremely-difficult period for the business and it had been a very fast-moving and fast-changing situation.

“It was imperative to make decisions quickly and be prepared to change those decisions equally as quickly.

“We kept the food hall open throughout with a mind to help the local community, but that was the only area of retail that was operational during the lockdowns.”

Pride at keeping staff – but challenges of recruiting

Patrick was “very proud” how House of Bruar managed to keep staff numbers up despite the pandemic.

The firm started 2020 with 280 staff and ended the year with the same number.

For the majority of this year, the business will operate with 280 to 290 people, but that will increase significantly in November, December and January to assist with dispatch.

But Patrick added House of Bruar has had difficulty finding staff.

“This is across the board from management to any other roles,” he added.

He also said that the business had been impacted by Royal Mail strikes.

He explained: “We have formed a link with a fruit farmer, who is heavily involved in Ukraine and who has employed Ukrainians for the fruit-picking season and provided them accommodation.

“We have an agreement to employ about 30 people per day. That should have allowed us to dispatch within 24 hours of receiving an order.

“Unfortunately, our effectiveness was then damaged by Royal Mail strikes.

“Customers, quite rightly, do not have contracts with Royal Mail and it is our job to deliver on time.

“This has meant that we are looking at our options for a delivery company in 2023.”

Keeping prices down at House of Bruar

Patrick also gave an interesting insight into online markets.

He commented: “As customers have become more familiar with the internet, there is far more transparency for comparing prices.

“This means that we need to have products that are different to those available elsewhere.

“Mark Birkbeck and his son, Tom, spend a huge amount of time researching and designing the fabrics that are a hallmark for Bruar.

“In particular, tweed from the Borders and Yorkshire.

“We’ve worked very hard on sourcing products in the best manner possible. That helps reduce price increases as much as possible.

“We have also invested heavily in stock to make sure that we have the product available at the time of ordering rather than having a promised date.”