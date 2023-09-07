Multi-million-pound industrial unit being built in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Multi-million-pound industrial unit being built in Fife

The project will kick-start the development of a 120-acre site off the M90 that will become a logistics hub.

By Gavin Harper
How the multi-million-pound industrial unit could look. Image: Scarborough Muir.
How the multi-million-pound industrial unit could look. Image: Scarborough Muir.

Plans for a multi-million-pound industrial unit that will kick-start the development of a logistics hub in Fife have been given the go-ahead.

A new 50,000 sq ft industrial and logistics unit will be built at Queensferry One in Rosyth after the proposals were approved by Fife Council.

The project will kick-start the development of the wider 120-acre scheme.

It is being built by Scarborough Muir Group (SMG).

SMG is a joint venture between UK real estate company, Scarborough Group International and Inverkeithing-based contractor Muir Group.

The multi-million-pound project will address a shortage of new industrial and logistics space across the Central Belt.

Designed by Glasgow-based architects Entasis, the scheme can be subdivided into two 25,000 sq ft units. It will be suitable for a range of storage, distribution and manufacturing uses.

‘A landmark development’ for Scotland

William McAlister at SMG said: “We’re delighted that full planning consent has been granted to develop this important new small-box scheme right in the heart of the Forth Green Freeport.

“Queensferry One is a landmark development not just for Rosyth, but for the entire Central Belt of Scotland.

Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport.

“The speculative development will kick-start the development of the wider site which, in turn will help to address the significant under-supply of good quality industrial and logistics accommodation in the region.”

He said it will also help attract logistics and manufacturing employers to the area.

Mr McAlister said that would help to realise the ambitions of the newly-established Forth Green Freeport.

Plans for huge logistics hub in Fife

Queensferry One is situated at the gateway to Fife, adjacent to Junction 1B of the M90 and Queensferry Crossing. It spans 120-acres of brownfield land.

It is tipped to become the largest international industrial and logistics hub in the Central Belt.

Plans for the Queensferry One hub at Rosyth.

The new unit, on a 4.8 acre plot, will also incorporate high-quality office accommodation, secure external service yards, landscaping and 47 designated spaces for vehicle parking.

The site also sits within the heart of the newly-established Forth Green Freeport which aims to generate up to 50,000 new green jobs.

It will also act as a catalyst for new green technologies and renewable energy manufacturing.

The firm said eligible businesses relocating to Queensferry One could benefit from a range tax incentives and customs reliefs.

SMG aims to be on site early next year, with the units available for occupancy by the end of 2024.

Conversation