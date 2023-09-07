Multi-million-pound industrial unit being built in Fife

Plans for a multi-million-pound industrial unit that will kick-start the development of a logistics hub in Fife have been given the go-ahead.

A new 50,000 sq ft industrial and logistics unit will be built at Queensferry One in Rosyth after the proposals were approved by Fife Council.

The project will kick-start the development of the wider 120-acre scheme.

It is being built by Scarborough Muir Group (SMG).

SMG is a joint venture between UK real estate company, Scarborough Group International and Inverkeithing-based contractor Muir Group.

The multi-million-pound project will address a shortage of new industrial and logistics space across the Central Belt.

Designed by Glasgow-based architects Entasis, the scheme can be subdivided into two 25,000 sq ft units. It will be suitable for a range of storage, distribution and manufacturing uses.

‘A landmark development’ for Scotland

William McAlister at SMG said: “We’re delighted that full planning consent has been granted to develop this important new small-box scheme right in the heart of the Forth Green Freeport.

“Queensferry One is a landmark development not just for Rosyth, but for the entire Central Belt of Scotland.

“The speculative development will kick-start the development of the wider site which, in turn will help to address the significant under-supply of good quality industrial and logistics accommodation in the region.”

He said it will also help attract logistics and manufacturing employers to the area.

Mr McAlister said that would help to realise the ambitions of the newly-established Forth Green Freeport.

Plans for huge logistics hub in Fife

Queensferry One is situated at the gateway to Fife, adjacent to Junction 1B of the M90 and Queensferry Crossing. It spans 120-acres of brownfield land.

It is tipped to become the largest international industrial and logistics hub in the Central Belt.

The new unit, on a 4.8 acre plot, will also incorporate high-quality office accommodation, secure external service yards, landscaping and 47 designated spaces for vehicle parking.

The site also sits within the heart of the newly-established Forth Green Freeport which aims to generate up to 50,000 new green jobs.

It will also act as a catalyst for new green technologies and renewable energy manufacturing.

The firm said eligible businesses relocating to Queensferry One could benefit from a range tax incentives and customs reliefs.

SMG aims to be on site early next year, with the units available for occupancy by the end of 2024.