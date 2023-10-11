Michelin doubles funding support to Dundee and Angus firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michelin doubles funding support to Dundee and Angus firms

The tyre factory shut in 2020 but it continues to back local businesses through the Michelin Development fund.

By Rob McLaren
The Michelin factory in Dundee closed in 2020 but the tyre manufacturer continues to back local businesses.

Michelin Development is doubling the amount of funding it can offer to growing companies in Dundee and Angus.

Tyre manufacturer Michelin operates funds to back local businesses in UK cities it has a presence.

The Dundee fund has run since 2004 and has continued despite the factory’s closure three years ago.

Since 2020, the Michelin Development has focused its support on companies with the potential to create high-quality, sustainable jobs.

Now it is upping the maximum value of unsecured loans small and medium-sized enterprises can access from £50,000 to £100,000.

Michelin Development funding

The team behind the initiative is now appealing to local businesses to get in touch and see if they are eligible for support.

Brian Cairns said: “We’ve increased the maximum value of our support to meet economic changes and the increased costs involved in growing a business.

“We are committed to supporting the economy in the local area in and around our former Dundee site.

Brian Cairns of Michelin Development with Gavin Hands, the chief executive of Cellexus, one of the companies it is supporting. Image: Michelin Development

“Our message to entrepreneurs and high-growth companies is to get in touch and see if they are eligible.”

Michelin Development’s steering committee includes Michelin, Angus Council, Business Gateway, Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Dundee City Council, Scottish Enterprise and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Successful firms must employ fewer than 250 people and be in the manufacturing, engineering or service sectors.

The loans can usually attract additional funding from other sources.

Dundee firm benefits from loan

One Dundee business to have benefitted from the programme’s support is Cellexus, based in Mayo Avenue.

The life sciences company has funding in the form of a low interest loan from Michelin Development.

Cellexus manufactures single-use bioreactor systems. It hopes to expand its team from eight to 20 people and turnover from £1.25 million to £10m within five years.

Chief executive Gavin Hands said: “We applied to Michelin Development to help achieve the next stage in business growth.

“We are at an exciting stage in the business, with every machine being built in-house in Dundee by our team of engineers.”

