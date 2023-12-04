Belgian company acquires specialist Dundee manufacturer

A Dundee moorings manufacturer has been acquired by a Belgian firm.

Flintstone Technology, based at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, has been acquired by steel wire manufacturer Bekaert.

It has bought 75% of shares in the business for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of the Dundee firm, founded in 2012, forms part of a move into the growing floating wind space.

Flintstone Technology has decades of experience in moorings for the oil and gas sector.

The firm has applied this knowledge to the offshore floating wind industry with the aim of lowering costs and increasing reliability.

In 2016, Cargotec subsidiary MacGregor acquired 51% of the company.

As of the end of 2022 it had a turnover of some £800,000 and employed 11 people.

Bekaert confirmed there would be no impact on jobs as a result of the deal.

Dundee team brings ‘wealth of experience’

Christof Dewijngaert, general manager for synthetic ropes at Bekaert, said he looked forward to working with the Flintstone team.

He said: “They bring a wealth of experience and expertise in system design and component supply.

“With Flintstone, and our existing partners TFI Marine and Applied Fiber we are ready to support offshore operators with a reliable and effective total synthetic mooring solution.”

The group says growing requirement for rope solutions to moor turbines to the seabed is set to create “substantial demand” for Flintstone’s products.

It hopes that combining Flintstone technology with its own systems will increase its offering in permanent mooring systems.

The Dundee firm has supplied mooring equipment for major oil and gas developments. That includes for the Shell-led Vito project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Flintstone’s Mr Clayson added: “We very much look forward to joining Bekaert and being part of the integrated mooring solutions offering from the group.”