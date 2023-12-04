Woman taken to hospital after crash on main road near Perth

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash between Perth and Scone.

Police officers and ambulance paramedics were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on the A94 on Monday lunchtime.

Pictures show officers closing one lane of the road as they dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45pm on Monday, 4 December, 2023, police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A94 between Perth and Scone.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known.