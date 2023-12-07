Perthshire newsagents acquired by London gift shop company

A long-standing Perthshire newsagents has been acquired by a multi-national gift store operator.

The Paper Shop in Pitlochry, Perthshire has been owned by John and Yvonne Henderson for the past eight years.

But they have decided to sell up, and the Atholl Road property was marketed by Christie & Co.

The business, the town’s only newsagents, has now been acquired by Sarwar Nabizoda of Cool Britannia Retail.

New owners for Perthshire newsagents

Christie & Co business agent Liam Bain handled the sale.

He said: “Christie & Co were delighted to assist our clients on this sale.

“After being the selling agent to them when they purchased the business nearly 10 years ago, we were happy to step into the role once again and act for them this time round.

“The business is extremely well positioned on the high street to capture the tourist trade Pitlochry receives year-round.

“Our clients moved to providing a more gift-led experience than the old-style ‘newsagents’ they purchased.”

From Princes Street to Pitlochry

Cool Britannia operates a number of gift stores in London, where it is based. It also has a shop, Great Scot, on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Mr Bain added: “The buyers, a multi-national gift store operator, with shops located on Oxford Street London and Princes Street Edinburgh amongst others, were looking to expand their portfolio.

“They acted quickly to secure the business with an offer exceeding asking price.

“The transaction was handled smoothly and completed within a 12-week period, with the new owners planning a mini re-fit of the store in time for Christmas.”