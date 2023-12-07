Perthshire newsagents acquired by London gift shop company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire newsagents acquired by London gift shop company

The new owners have added the Perthshire business to their portfolio, which includes stores in London and Edinburgh.

By Gavin Harper
Inside the Perthshire newsagents that has been acquired. Image: Christie & Co.
A long-standing Perthshire newsagents has been acquired by a multi-national gift store operator.

The Paper Shop in Pitlochry, Perthshire has been owned by John and Yvonne Henderson for the past eight years.

But they have decided to sell up, and the Atholl Road property was marketed by Christie & Co.

The business, the town’s only newsagents, has now been acquired by Sarwar Nabizoda of Cool Britannia Retail.

New owners for Perthshire newsagents

Christie & Co business agent Liam Bain handled the sale.

He said: “Christie & Co were delighted to assist our clients on this sale.

“After being the selling agent to them when they purchased the business nearly 10 years ago, we were happy to step into the role once again and act for them this time round.

The Paper Shop in Pitlochry has been acquired. Image: Christie & Co.

“The business is extremely well positioned on the high street to capture the tourist trade Pitlochry receives year-round.

“Our clients moved to providing a more gift-led experience than the old-style ‘newsagents’ they purchased.”

From Princes Street to Pitlochry

Cool Britannia operates a number of gift stores in London, where it is based. It also has a shop, Great Scot, on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Mr Bain added: “The buyers, a multi-national gift store operator, with shops located on Oxford Street London and Princes Street Edinburgh amongst others, were looking to expand their portfolio.

The new owners plan a “mini re-fit” of the store in time for Christmas

“They acted quickly to secure the business with an offer exceeding asking price.

“The transaction was handled smoothly and completed within a 12-week period, with the new owners planning a mini re-fit of the store in time for Christmas.”

