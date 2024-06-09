Dumbarnie Links in Fife proving popular with American visitors

Recently-opened Fife golf course Dumbarnie Links is already proving popular, particularly with visitors from North America.

Dumbarnie Links has already been publicity recognised several times for its offering – picking up top awards.

Work started on the £16million project at Upper Largo in February 2018 and it began to welcome golfers at the end of May 2020.

Unfortunately the opening came only two months after the start of pandemic lockdowns, which meant overseas visitors dried up for a time, but the course still proved very popular with Scots eager to try out the new venue.

Dumbarnie is described as a true premier links course with a “modern twist”.

It was founded, developed and designed by renowned course architect Clive Clark.

The aim was to provide a world-class, prestigious golf course on a site of genuine links land that is only minutes away from St Andrews, the “Home of Golf”.

Popular with Americans and tourists

Elevated tees on the 345-acre site at Dumbarnie lets golfers play directly towards panoramic views of the Firth of Forth.

The course is part of Balcarres Estate which is owned by Lord Balniel. The 5,000-acre estate has been in Lord Balniel’s family for more than 400 years.

The general manager at Dumbarnie is David Scott, who joined the links at the start of 2020 after previously working at Kingsbarns Golf Links and the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa.

He has a team at the links of 32 in the low season, rising to 72 in the high season.

David said that, in the first two years of business, and due to Covid restrictions, 99% of players were from Fife and Scotland.

But, since 2022, around 60% come from North America, 15% from the rest of the world, and 25% from Fife and Scotland.

Dumbarnie attracts around 1,000 golfers in a typical summer week.

The general manager reported that players commenting on social media describe it as being a very entertaining course in great condition.

He added: “We close in the winter and open up in April in pretty good order, as we have not beaten-up the links when there is no growth.”

Well-known fans

Well-known golfers who have played the course include Gary Player, Ian Baker-Finch, Sandy Lyle, Paul Lawrie and Robert MacIntyre.

Dumbarnie hosted the Women’s Scottish Open in 2021.

On the awards front, the course won the Best Scottish Golf Experience in 2022 and 2024.

It has also just been named Best Golf Course in Western Europe 2024 and was also the winner of Best Clubhouse in Scotland 2024.

David said the pandemic was a disaster for Dumbarnie for overseas visitors during the first two years.

But he added: “On a positive, with no international outbound travel and so many Scottish people on furlough, they had money to burn and plenty of spare time, and so thousands flocked to our links to play a new course.

“This worked well for ‘word of mouth’ marketing with many of our guests posting on social media.”

Lessons from the pandemic

Asked about any important lessons learned from during Covid, he commented: “Don’t follow others, try and do things differently.

“We had a BBQ fired up every day and, so whilst other golf clubs had no food and beverage offerings, we were selling draft beer and cokes, and bacon rolls and burgers.”

How is the business performing currently?

The general manager stated: “We are very pleased the way the 2024 season is looking. The dollar rate is in the favour of Americans coming this way, and so we have a lot of business from this part of the world.”

David said the best part of his job is working with a great team, and delivering a high-quality experience for guests.

“We don’t always get it right, but we try and learn from issues and keep trying to get better every day.”

He added that the worst part his job is too many e-mails.

What makes Dumbarnie Links stand out?

The general manager was asked what makes Dumbarnie stand out from other top courses locally and in Scotland.

He responded: “The fact we have won the Best Experience in Scotland, twice in the last three years suggests we deliver an all-round high-end experience. We do the hard work at this end and let others decide if we are doing a good job or not.

So what has been the secret of Dumbarnie’s success to date?

David replied: “It is an entertaining, fun golf course, in great condition, enhanced by a friendly team who enjoy looking after our guests.

“This is only possible by having a great team of managers. They ensure that their areas are operating smoothly and, when something goes wrong, they fix the issues super quick.”

And where does the general manager see the course being five years from now?

He commented: “Hopefully, on all ‘must-play’ itineraries and a place in the top 25 courses in the UK.”