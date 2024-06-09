Arnold Clark eyes demolition of former Dundee East Dock Street showroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arnold Clark eyes demolition of former Dundee East Dock Street showroom

The application comes after the site was put on the market earlier this year.

By Laura Devlin
The empty Arnold Clark showroom and forecourt on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The empty Arnold Clark showroom and forecourt on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The former Arnold Clark showroom on East Dock Street in Dundee could be demolished under new plans lodged with the council.

The longstanding Vauxhall dealership shut in December following what Arnold Clark said was a “consolidation” of brands to one site on Balfield Road.

It was subsequently put on the market earlier this year at the behest of the company, who were looking for £125,000 per year for the site.

And in a sales brochure, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said the site enjoys a “high profile location” and has a floodlit forecourt which can accommodate more than 40 cars.

Two separate applications lodged

However, a building warrant application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission for the demolition of the former showroom.

Little information is given in the online application, however the value of the work is listed at £100,000.

The empty services and parts department. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A separate application has also been submitted for the demolition of the existing Arnold Clark garage, also on East Dock Street, and the subsequent site clearance required.

The applicants address is listed as 454 Hillington Road Glasgow – Arnold Clark’s head office.

Showroom has stood for almost 30 years

Arnold Clark has been a fixture on East Dock Street since 1996 when the car dealership took over the site.

The showroom’s closure last December sparked speculation the would be redeveloped as part of the Dundee Eden Project.

However, this was debunked by Eden Project bosses when contacted by The Courier.

Following the showroom’s closure, the site became a makeshift car park – forcing the used car company to erect fencing in February to prevent motorists from using it.

Arnold Clark has been approached for comment.

