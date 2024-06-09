Arnold Clark eyes demolition of former Dundee East Dock Street showroom

The former Arnold Clark showroom on East Dock Street in Dundee could be demolished under new plans lodged with the council.

The longstanding Vauxhall dealership shut in December following what Arnold Clark said was a “consolidation” of brands to one site on Balfield Road.

It was subsequently put on the market earlier this year at the behest of the company, who were looking for £125,000 per year for the site.

And in a sales brochure, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said the site enjoys a “high profile location” and has a floodlit forecourt which can accommodate more than 40 cars.

Two separate applications lodged

However, a building warrant application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission for the demolition of the former showroom.

Little information is given in the online application, however the value of the work is listed at £100,000.

A separate application has also been submitted for the demolition of the existing Arnold Clark garage, also on East Dock Street, and the subsequent site clearance required.

The applicants address is listed as 454 Hillington Road Glasgow – Arnold Clark’s head office.

Showroom has stood for almost 30 years

Arnold Clark has been a fixture on East Dock Street since 1996 when the car dealership took over the site.

The showroom’s closure last December sparked speculation the would be redeveloped as part of the Dundee Eden Project.

However, this was debunked by Eden Project bosses when contacted by The Courier.

Following the showroom’s closure, the site became a makeshift car park – forcing the used car company to erect fencing in February to prevent motorists from using it.

Arnold Clark has been approached for comment.