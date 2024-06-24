Fife’s Balgeddie House hotel sold to new English owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife’s Balgeddie House hotel sold to new English owners

The popular wedding venue will become the first Scots venture for Exmouth-based Smar Hotels and Leisure.

By Paul Malik
Balgeddie House Hotel Image: Colliers
Balgeddie House Hotel Image: Colliers

Fife’s Balgeddie House hotel near Glenrothes has been sold to an English firm, becoming their first venture north of the border.

Smar Hotels & Leisure Ltd will take on Balgeddie after purchasing the manor from Solley Hotels in an off-market deal.

The arrangement was brokered by investment and professional services managers Colliers, who also oversaw the sale of Solley Hotels’ Kings Manor business in Edinburgh recently.

Solley now own one commercial property, Pitbauchlie House Hotel in Dunfermline, which is also now for sale, with the family open to “expressions of interest”.

Balgeddie House Hotel sold

The C-listed Balgeddie House hotel was built in 1936 by Major Sir Robert Spencer Nairn as a birthday gift for a member of his family.

It is rumoured the old wooden floor in the hotel is repurposed from an old Royal Navy minesweeper.

A function suite with a 220-capacity, along with the views of the Lomond Hills from its four acres of grounds, has made the venue popular for weddings and events.

Balgeddie House last changed hands in 2003, and Smar boss Sam Surani said they were delighted to secure it as their first Scottish hotel.

“This is a very exciting time for us stepping into the Scottish market.

“Balgeddie House Hotel is already a strong business with lots of loyal customers using the venue’s facilities regularly.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how we can enhance the offering for our customers, creating a wonderful experience in the impressive Scottish location.”

Hotel sales on the up

Sales of hotels have increased by 38% on last year, property agent Colliers said, following the completion of the Balgeddie House deal.

Julian Troup, head of hotels agency at Colliers, added: “We’re pleased to have managed the confidential sale of another outstanding Scottish hotel asset.

“The Balgeddie generated competing bids from buyers based in Scotland and further afield as it’s a very well-known hotel and hospitality business in the region.

“It is an excellent purchase for Smar Hotels & Leisure Limited in their first venture into Scotland.

“This is Colliers 29th UK hotel transaction this year, which is a 38% improvement on last year, highlighting that buyer confidence is returning on the back of improving economic indicators.”

 

