Culdees Castle couple gearing up for release of season two of Renovation Nation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Culdees Castle couple gearing up for release of season two of Renovation Nation

Tracey and Rob Beaton feature on the second series of Channel 4 documentary Renovation Nation.

Rob and Tracey Beaton, owners of Culdees Castle and stars of Renovation Nation. Image: Channel 4
Rob and Tracey Beaton, owners of Culdees Castle and stars of Renovation Nation. Image: Channel 4
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Perthshire’s Culdees Castle returns to the small screen as series two of the Channel 4 show Renovation Nation goes live.

Owners Tracey and Rob Beaton, who have ploughed millions into the crumbling estate in Muthill since buying it in 2019, ended the first season of the show newly engaged.

They are now happily married, having tied-the-knot in their own rebuilt chapel last summer.

Renovation Nation is produced by the same company responsible for the smash hit Escape to the Chateau, featuring Dick and Angel Strawbridge, True North.

It follows couples across the UK who take on huge renovation projects, restoring dilapidated castles and manors to their former glory.

And that is exactly what Tracey and Rob have been doing at Culdees.

Culdees Castle and Renovation Nation series two

Tracey explains: “The show started on Monday night, and we are due to appear near the middle, as returning characters from the first series.

“We watched the first two episodes, it was quite funny, as we had featured prominently on the trailer for season two, then we didn’t appear in the first episode.

“It can sometimes feel a bit cringe, watching yourself on TV. You don’t know how you’re going to come across.

“You always think you are being recorded talking and acting one way, and can come across completely differently on screen.

“So we are quite excited, but quite nervous too.”

Because of filming restrictions, Tracey and Rob were not able to hire a videographer for their ceremony.

But True North were on hand and recorded the whole thing.

“Our first anniversary is coming up and I still haven’t seen any video from the day.

“But the crew who were filming were great, we barely noticed them and they interacted well with the photographer.

Tracey and Rob walking down their own aisle together. Image: Culdees Castle

“So it has been a bit of a wait. But come July, we will finally get to see footage of our wedding.

“I’ll also get to see parts of the wedding I didn’t get a chance to on the day too, which will be very nice.”

Stars of TV

Appearing on the show has brought many visitors, all helping generate revenue for the restoration.

And the expectation on what series two might bring is not lost on them.

“So many people told us they saw us on the show, and decided to book from there.

“We’re already pretty busy with weddings over the next few years.

“And once our own wedding is broadcast we expect it will be even busier.”

And Culdees will be hosting a wedding showcase event for perspective couples on July 7.

More from Business

Spending on pensioners has grown from 9.3% of GDP in 2009-10 to 9.8% in 2024-25 (PA)
Pensioners ‘have been biggest winners from tax and benefit changes since 2010’
Fans gather outside Wembley Stadium ahead of Taylor Swift’s first London concert, during her Eras Tour (PA)
Britons to spend £178 billion on memorable experiences this summer – study
Junior doctors and members of the BMA outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Concerns over strike by junior doctors following heatwave
London’s blue-chip index saw weakness across retail and industrial stocks (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
FTSE 100 dips amid weakness from blue-chip industrial stocks
Kieran Law, from Glenrothes, is one of the youngest qualified driving instructors, aged just 22. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
22-year-old Fifer becomes one of Scotland’s youngest driving instructors
Stellantis has warned it may stop production in the UK unless the Government encourages more people to buy electric vehicles (Alamy/PA)
Stellantis warns it may halt UK production over electric vehicle rules
Rises in used car prices have been a barrier to people entering insolvency in recent years, according to a debt support body (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rising used car prices ‘have been barrier to people entering insolvency’
Tortilla is buying 13 restaurants from rival Fresh Burritos (Tortilla/PA)
Tortilla wraps up deal to buy French burrito rival
Bluewater shopping centre in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Landsec takes control of Bluewater after growing stake in £120m deal
Specified adult childcare credits provide a valuable opportunity for grandparents or other family members caring for a child to boost their own pension (Philip Toscano/PA)
Valuable credits ‘may help grandparents’ with over 123,000 applications approved

Conversation