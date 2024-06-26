Culdees Castle couple gearing up for release of season two of Renovation Nation

Perthshire’s Culdees Castle returns to the small screen as series two of the Channel 4 show Renovation Nation goes live.

Owners Tracey and Rob Beaton, who have ploughed millions into the crumbling estate in Muthill since buying it in 2019, ended the first season of the show newly engaged.

They are now happily married, having tied-the-knot in their own rebuilt chapel last summer.

Renovation Nation is produced by the same company responsible for the smash hit Escape to the Chateau, featuring Dick and Angel Strawbridge, True North.

It follows couples across the UK who take on huge renovation projects, restoring dilapidated castles and manors to their former glory.

And that is exactly what Tracey and Rob have been doing at Culdees.

Culdees Castle and Renovation Nation series two

Tracey explains: “The show started on Monday night, and we are due to appear near the middle, as returning characters from the first series.

“We watched the first two episodes, it was quite funny, as we had featured prominently on the trailer for season two, then we didn’t appear in the first episode.

“It can sometimes feel a bit cringe, watching yourself on TV. You don’t know how you’re going to come across.

“You always think you are being recorded talking and acting one way, and can come across completely differently on screen.

“So we are quite excited, but quite nervous too.”

Because of filming restrictions, Tracey and Rob were not able to hire a videographer for their ceremony.

But True North were on hand and recorded the whole thing.

“Our first anniversary is coming up and I still haven’t seen any video from the day.

“But the crew who were filming were great, we barely noticed them and they interacted well with the photographer.

“So it has been a bit of a wait. But come July, we will finally get to see footage of our wedding.

“I’ll also get to see parts of the wedding I didn’t get a chance to on the day too, which will be very nice.”

Stars of TV

Appearing on the show has brought many visitors, all helping generate revenue for the restoration.

And the expectation on what series two might bring is not lost on them.

“So many people told us they saw us on the show, and decided to book from there.

“We’re already pretty busy with weddings over the next few years.

“And once our own wedding is broadcast we expect it will be even busier.”

And Culdees will be hosting a wedding showcase event for perspective couples on July 7.