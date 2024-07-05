Dundee trampoline park Ryze makes leaps with five-figure coffee shop investment

Dundee trampoline park Ryze is expecting a jump in footfall after £21,000 was spent refurbishing its coffee shop.

The Wee Coffee Cabin company has taken on the lease to run the cafe at the popular city destination.

As well as offering caffeinated drinks, the Wee Coffee Cabin has revamped the food options.

Seven jobs are secured as a result of the new lease, with the food hub set to cater for larger parties and visitors with vegan and vegetarian options on offer.

Because of the expected increase in footfall over the summer months, more jobs will be advertised, Wee Coffee Cabin boss David Ure said.

Wee Coffee Cabin takes on Ryze coffee shop

David Ure, director of Wee Coffee Cabin, hoped to expand into Dundee, and already runs a venue in Falkirk.

He said: “It is great to have set up home here at Ryze and we are excited to serve up a range of tasty meals and quality snacks everyone, including families, can enjoy while they visit the trampoline park.

“With lots of experience from our other sites including our Falkirk café, we take pride in ensuring everyone, regardless if they are vegan, vegetarian or intolerant to certain food products, can enjoy quality and tasty food.

“We look forward to carrying on that core ethos with our new café within the Ryze venue here in Dundee.”

Footfall Ryze expected over holidays

Rory Fairgrieve, Ryze sales director, said: “Having David and the Wee Coffee Cabin team working with us at the new café here in Dundee is a fantastic leap for Ryze in offering the best day out for families across Scotland.

“The team has worked hard to create an excellent food offering for patrons.

“We are sure whether you are looking to enjoy a meal or grab a quick snack after bouncing the afternoon away, there is something for everyone at Ryze.”

The centre, which opened in 2018, is a popular venue for parties and events like discos.

Ryze Dundee also boasts foam pits, inflatable obstacles, a “ninja” obstacle course, trapeze, aerial silks, plus a suspended “wrecking ball”.