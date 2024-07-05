Dundee trampoline park Ryze makes leaps with five-figure coffee shop investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee trampoline park Ryze makes leaps with five-figure coffee shop investment

Wee Coffee Cabin has taken on the lease for the café at Ryze in Dundee.

By Paul Malik
The Wee Coffee Cabin, which has taken on the lease at Ryze after a £21,000 investment. Image: Wee Coffee Cabin
The Wee Coffee Cabin, which has taken on the lease at Ryze after a £21,000 investment. Image: Wee Coffee Cabin

Dundee trampoline park Ryze is expecting a jump in footfall after £21,000 was spent refurbishing its coffee shop.

The Wee Coffee Cabin company has taken on the lease to run the cafe at the popular city destination.

As well as offering caffeinated drinks, the Wee Coffee Cabin has revamped the food options.

Seven jobs are secured as a result of the new lease, with the food hub set to cater for larger parties and visitors with vegan and vegetarian options on offer.

Because of the expected increase in footfall over the summer months, more jobs will be advertised, Wee Coffee Cabin boss David Ure said.

Wee Coffee Cabin takes on Ryze coffee shop

David Ure, director of Wee Coffee Cabin, hoped to expand into Dundee, and already runs a venue in Falkirk.

He said: “It is great to have set up home here at Ryze and we are excited to serve up a range of tasty meals and quality snacks everyone, including families, can enjoy while they visit the trampoline park.

Children enjoying Ryze in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

“With lots of experience from our other sites including our Falkirk café, we take pride in ensuring everyone, regardless if they are vegan, vegetarian or intolerant to certain food products, can enjoy quality and tasty food.

“We look forward to carrying on that core ethos with our new café within the Ryze venue here in Dundee.”

Footfall Ryze expected over holidays

Rory Fairgrieve, Ryze sales director, said: “Having David and the Wee Coffee Cabin team working with us at the new café here in Dundee is a fantastic leap for Ryze in offering the best day out for families across Scotland.

“The team has worked hard to create an excellent food offering for patrons.

“We are sure whether you are looking to enjoy a meal or grab a quick snack after bouncing the afternoon away, there is something for everyone at Ryze.”

The centre, which opened in 2018, is a popular venue for parties and events like discos.

Ryze Dundee also boasts foam pits, inflatable obstacles, a “ninja” obstacle course, trapeze, aerial silks, plus a suspended “wrecking ball”.

