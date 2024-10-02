Dundee manufacturer JTC records best profits in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee manufacturer JTC records best profits in a decade

JTC, which employs 250 people in the city, was acquired in April by Northern Irish firm Woodland Kitchens.

By Rob McLaren
JTC Furniture Group headquarters in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
JTC Furniture Group headquarters in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee manufacturing firm JTC has recorded its best profits for more than a decade.

The major local employer supplies kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms across a range of sectors, including social housing.

JTC was acquired in April by Northern Irish firm Woodland Kitchens, who vowed it would be “business as usual”.

Newly filed accounts at Companies House show a strong performance by the JTC last year.

Sales rose from £25.1 million in 2022 to £29.3m with pre-tax profits increasing from £766,702 in 2022 to £1.4m.

JTC employs almost 250 people in Dundee at the former Timex building on Harrison Road and Manhattan Works.

Reasons for Dundee JTC profits rise

The level of profits is the highest since 2011.

The successful year follows a challenging 2022 when energy costs doubled and some materials increased in price every month.

In his strategic report director Brian McCloskey said: “Profitability improved as worldwide supply chain issues settled following a turbulent time during 2022.

“Business has continued to remain strong with the focus on growing the contract kitchen business.”

A JTC Furniture Group lorry. The company is based at the former Timex factory in Dundee
JTC Furniture Group is based at the former Timex factory in Dundee.

Mr McCloskey, who founded Woodland Kitchens in 1987, said profit margins increased despite paying higher wages and distribution costs.

He said JTC has taken steps to ensure supply chain continuity following disruption caused by “the Covid-19 pandemic, the continued implementation of Brexit and the ongoing impact of the Ukraine conflict”.

He said 2024 had been a successful year so far.

“The company started 2024 profitably and business levels remain strong with the focus on growing the contract kitchen business,” he added.

“New markets and opportunities are constantly being reviewed and evaluated.”

Woodland Kitchens acquisition

The business employed 247 people in 2023, the same number as 2022. The cost of wages, social security and pensions rose from £7.5m in 2022 to £8.6m last year.

A dividend of £1.1m was paid in 2023, up from £312,800 in 2022.

At the time of the acquisition, Woodland Kitchens, headquartered in Ballymena, said the merger made “perfect sense” and the two companies would work in a “collaborative approach”.

Connor McCloskey, chief executive at Woodland NI, said: “Woodland has enjoyed strong organic growth in recent years but we have kept one eye on strategic, additive acquisition opportunities.

“The partnership with JTC was a move that made perfect sense in terms of scale, common values, capabilities and level of ambition.”

Woodland Kitchens‘ acquisition was backed by billion-pound capital investor BGF.

As a result of the buy-out, the firms will now have an expected combined turnover of more than £50m.

