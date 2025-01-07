Perth Aviva jobs concern as insurance firm plans workforce cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth Aviva jobs concern as insurance firm plans workforce cuts

Aviva is one of the largest employers in Perth, with around 1,100 staff.

By Rob McLaren
Aviva's Perth offices.
Aviva's Perth offices.

Aviva, one of the largest employers in Perth, expects to make job cuts of between 5% and 7% of its workforce.

The insurance firm employs around 1,100 at its offices at Pitheavlis in Perth. 7% of this total equates to 77 jobs.

The plans to reduce the headcount follow an agreement to acquire rival insurer Direct Line for £3.7 billion.

It said up to 2,300 job cuts could be made as the companies aim for at least £125m a year in cost savings.

In a stock market announcement to investors, the companies highlighted the cost efficiencies that would be made with a combined business.

It said: “The cost synergies from the acquisition are expected to be achieved through a reduction in overlapping roles across the combined insurance operations…  as well as rationalisation of supporting teams and the reduction of overlapping roles in a number of shared service, head office and senior management functions.”

Future office requirements

It said, to achieve the £125m in cost savings, it expects to spend around £250m in “one-off integration costs”.

More than 80% of the savings will be made via a reduced headcount in the combined group.

It will also look to simplify the combined group’s office footprint.

Aviva is a major employer in Perth. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The announcement adds: “Where there is geographic overlap, Aviva intends, where feasible, to consolidate the existing sites.

“In these cases, the aim would be to relocate staff to nearby locations of the combined group.”

In Scotland, as well as the Aviva offices in Perth, Direct Line and Aviva both have offices in Glasgow.

What does future hold for Perth Aviva staff?

The companies said they planned to cut 5-7% of the combined group’s employee base.

Aviva employed 23,000 people at its last annual report, while Direct Line Group employed 10,100.

The reduction in staff numbers of between 1,600 and 2,300 jobs will take place over the next three years.

However, Aviva expects the reduction in staff will be mitigated by “natural attrition”. It said it turns over around 1,300 staff annually.

It will also seek to redeploy employees where possible, noting it currently has 800 vacancies in the UK. There are currently 26 vacancies advertised for Aviva in Perth.

Aviva adds: “Any workforce changes would be subject to comprehensive planning and any required information and consultation with any affected employees and/or their representatives in accordance with applicable law.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said he was “very concerned” at the plans.

He said: “Aviva is one of the biggest private sector employers in Perth, with around 1,100 staff at its Pitheavlis site, so it’s important to know what the future holds for many of its staff who work there.

“I will be asking Aviva for clarification of these issues as soon as possible.”

First Minister John Swinney recently attended the opening of a 77-metre wind turbine at Aviva’s Perth offices.

More from Business

DC Thomson's main offices at Meadowside in Dundee.
Jump in profits for Dundee media group DC Thomson
Stevens Scotland blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google
EXCLUSIVE: Directors agree £8.3m dividend payment before closing Angus business
7
Charlie Taylor, owner of Charlie Taylor hair & beauty salon in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor to stop employing apprentices after minimum wage increase
22
The Murray Place storefront.
Stirling building which previously sold for £4.7m available for just £289,000
Project Safe Haven HMS Unicorn visitor centre plans. Image: LDN Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s HMS Unicorn and the £30 million race against time to save Scotland’s…
11
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
Will house prices in Tayside and Fife rise or fall in 2025?
Gracie Barra Dundee owner Valentine Duke. Image: Elliott Cansfield/ DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee's Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym on the martial art's popularity surge
Ondine Oyster & Grill at Seaton House in St Andrews.
Five-star luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House reveals opening date
The Murray Place storefront.
8 empty units in Stirling city centre and what's planned for them
Plant shop Calluna is one of many shops Stirling lost in 2024. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Shops, cafes and restaurants that closed in and around Stirling during 2024

Conversation