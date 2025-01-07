How to sign up for this year’s Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to sign up for this year’s Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy

The 2024 event raised more than £200,000 for Cancer Research UK.

By Claire Warrender
Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy kicks off for 2025 in May
Last year's Race for Life Fife gets under way in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

With Christmas well and truly over, thoughts are turning to the 2025 Race for Life Fife.

Entries are now open for the annual Kirkcaldy event in aid of Cancer Research UK.

And anyone who signs up in January can claim 50% off the entry fee by using the code RACE25NY.

Race for Life Fife
The event includes a Pretty Muddy obstacle course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Race day includes a number of different activities.

Runners can choose between the Race for Life 3k, 5k or 10k.

Then in the afternoon, there is the chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course.

There is also a Pretty Muddy kids option.

More than 1,500 runners took part in last year’s event in Beveridge Park.

And it’s hoped even more people will sign up for this year’s races on Sunday May 11.

How to enter Race for Life Fife

The 2024 Race for Life Fife raised over £200,000 for Cancer Research UK.

All the money goes towards life-saving research, with around 34,600 diagnosed with cancer in Scotland every year.

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is among those urging people to kick-start their new year by signing up.

DJ Adele Roberts is urging people to race for life. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK

She was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma.

And just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, she set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.”

To enter Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy in 2025, visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org

Last year's Race for Life Fife gets under way in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Last year's Race for Life Fife gets under way in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Last year's Race for Life Fife gets under way in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Last year's Race for Life Fife gets under way in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
