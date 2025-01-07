How to sign up for this year’s Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy

With Christmas well and truly over, thoughts are turning to the 2025 Race for Life Fife.

Entries are now open for the annual Kirkcaldy event in aid of Cancer Research UK.

And anyone who signs up in January can claim 50% off the entry fee by using the code RACE25NY.

Race day includes a number of different activities.

Runners can choose between the Race for Life 3k, 5k or 10k.

Then in the afternoon, there is the chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course.

There is also a Pretty Muddy kids option.

More than 1,500 runners took part in last year’s event in Beveridge Park.

And it’s hoped even more people will sign up for this year’s races on Sunday May 11.

How to enter Race for Life Fife

The 2024 Race for Life Fife raised over £200,000 for Cancer Research UK.

All the money goes towards life-saving research, with around 34,600 diagnosed with cancer in Scotland every year.

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is among those urging people to kick-start their new year by signing up.

She was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma.

And just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, she set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.”

To enter Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy in 2025, visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org