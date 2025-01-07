Seb Palmer-Houlden opens up on the Simon Murray effect at Dundee as he plots problems for Rangers

Seb Palmer-Houlden and Simon Murray are a strike pairing that cause “nightmares” to defenders – now they have Rangers in their sights.

That’s the view of Palmer-Houlden after both he and Murray found the net in Sunday’s 3-1 win at St Johnstone.

The Bristol City loanee’s strike was his eighth of the season while Murray is five ahead on 13 in total.

The youngster is loving life at Dundee, where he is due to remain until the end of the season, and revealed he’s learning every day from his more experienced strike partner.

‘Like an engine’

“Having people like Simon Murray around will always boost morale. He’s like an engine,” Palmer-Houlden said.

“Simon Murray is the bubbliest character I’ve ever met in my life. Nicest person as well.

“In the changing room, before every game he just gets everyone motivated.

“I think it’s really important to have a player like that. There are multiple players that do that but Simon, I sit next to him, so he’s key for me and I play with him up front all the time.

“It’s amazing. The way we play, the two of us, it just causes teams nightmares.

“Defenders just don’t want the ball because we’ll always press them. It’s brilliant to play with him.

“Simon is a joy to play with and a joy to be around all the time.

“He’s hit a good run of form with four goals in three games. Luckily I managed to get one which was much needed off my knee.

“It shows what we are like as a partnership, causing teams problems. Simon was in front of me as the ball came across.

“I sit next to him, he’s in my ear all the time and it’s the same at the training ground.

“My goal wasn’t the most beautiful goal but I will take everything that comes. It was good movement to get in the position and stay onside.

“It was really good to get back scoring again because the last time I scored was against Hibs – and I think Simon almost took that goal as well!”

Rangers

The fixture list is unrelenting and Dundee are back in action on Thursday when Rangers come to Dens Park.

The second-placed Gers are clear of the teams below them but have been unable to continue their imperious home form when they go on the road.

In fact, the Dark Blues have picked up as many points away from home as Philippe Clement’s men.

And Palmer-Houlden reckons Dundee could pull off a surprise against Rangers.

“I think you’ve got to have that attitude going into every game. Be as positive as possible,” he added.

“There’s so many ways we can cause Rangers problems.

“We caused them problems away from home. We sat back in that game because we know what they are very good at.

“We executed the gameplan well that day, it was just the final bit that was missing.

“We’ve played some really good games this season, we’ve beaten some big teams that are doing well and put in some really good performances.

“If we can just get that consistency of keeping the ball out the net. We concede quite a lot of goals, which we are really trying to work on as a unit from the strikers to the defenders.”