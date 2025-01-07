Seb Palmer-Houlden opens up on the Simon Murray effect at Dundee as he plots problems for Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seb Palmer-Houlden opens up on the Simon Murray effect at Dundee as he plots problems for Rangers

The strike pairing are a nightmare for defenders says the Dens loan star.

Seb Palmer-Houlden and Simon Murray impressed
Seb Palmer-Houlden and Simon Murray grabbed a goal each against St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Seb Palmer-Houlden and Simon Murray are a strike pairing that cause “nightmares” to defenders – now they have Rangers in their sights.

That’s the view of Palmer-Houlden after both he and Murray found the net in Sunday’s 3-1 win at St Johnstone.

The Bristol City loanee’s strike was his eighth of the season while Murray is five ahead on 13 in total.

The youngster is loving life at Dundee, where he is due to remain until the end of the season, and revealed he’s learning every day from his more experienced strike partner.

‘Like an engine’

“Having people like Simon Murray around will always boost morale. He’s like an engine,” Palmer-Houlden said.

Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Simon Murray is the bubbliest character I’ve ever met in my life. Nicest person as well.

“In the changing room, before every game he just gets everyone motivated.

“I think it’s really important to have a player like that. There are multiple players that do that but Simon, I sit next to him, so he’s key for me and I play with him up front all the time.

“It’s amazing. The way we play, the two of us, it just causes teams nightmares.

“Defenders just don’t want the ball because we’ll always press them. It’s brilliant to play with him.

“Simon is a joy to play with and a joy to be around all the time.

“He’s hit a good run of form with four goals in three games. Luckily I managed to get one which was much needed off my knee.

Simon Murray, pictured at full-time against St Johnstone, played a key role in Dundee’s win in Perth. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“It shows what we are like as a partnership, causing teams problems. Simon was in front of me as the ball came across.

“I sit next to him, he’s in my ear all the time and it’s the same at the training ground.

“My goal wasn’t the most beautiful goal but I will take everything that comes. It was good movement to get in the position and stay onside.

“It was really good to get back scoring again because the last time I scored was against Hibs – and I think Simon almost took that goal as well!”

Rangers

The fixture list is unrelenting and Dundee are back in action on Thursday when Rangers come to Dens Park.

The second-placed Gers are clear of the teams below them but have been unable to continue their imperious home form when they go on the road.

In fact, the Dark Blues have picked up as many points away from home as Philippe Clement’s men.

And Palmer-Houlden reckons Dundee could pull off a surprise against Rangers.

“I think you’ve got to have that attitude going into every game. Be as positive as possible,” he added.

Seb Palmer-Houlden in action for Dundee at Rangers
Seb Palmer-Houlden takes on Rangers as Dundee fell to a 1-0 defeat in December. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“There’s so many ways we can cause Rangers problems.

“We caused them problems away from home. We sat back in that game because we know what they are very good at.

“We executed the gameplan well that day, it was just the final bit that was missing.

“We’ve played some really good games this season, we’ve beaten some big teams that are doing well and put in some really good performances.

“If we can just get that consistency of keeping the ball out the net. We concede quite a lot of goals, which we are really trying to work on as a unit from the strikers to the defenders.”

