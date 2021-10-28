Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Flooding in the Fair City: Perth woman plans to leave family home as rising waters leave it unsafe

By Scott Milne
October 28 2021, 6.00am Updated: October 28 2021, 7.19am
Shelley Jeffrey, Perth.

It may be a small stream, but the Craigie Burn in Perth is responsible for some of the worst flooding in Scotland.

Which Shelley Jeffrey, 24, knows to her great cost.

She has grown up in the family home on Queen Street, next to the burn.  Her grandmother bought the property decades ago.

But the severity of last year’s flooding made her realise there probably isn’t a future for her there.

She said: “It was like a river flowing down our street.

“After it happened I thought about it and came to the realisation that this house won’t really be safe when I’m older.

flooding in scotland
Shelley Jeffrey in her garden, Queen Street, Perth.

“This home has always been a safe haven, but I can’t see how it will be in future as I think it will get worse.

“It has been in the family for two generations now. I would have loved to take it over from my mum, but I can’t see it happening now.”

How is Scotland being affected by climate change?

Shelley has little doubt what is to blame.

“It’s absolutely down to climate change,” she added.

“The main thing we’re going to have to deal with here is flooding in Scotland.”

flooding in scotland
Liz Jeffrey.

Shelley’s mother Liz was worried about her own mother, who now lives across the road.

Liz said: “It was the middle of the night when my husband woke me up and told me to look outside at the flooding.

“I was worried about my mother. She lives across the road in a ground floor flat.

“Luckily she was okay but I didn’t know for sure until the flooding had subsided.

flooding in scotland
Cars were washed away because of the flooding.

“We had to turn the power off because of the water coming into our house from under the flooring.”

It took about six months for all the damage to be repaired and insurance to be dealt with.

Liz estimates it has cost them about £20,000.

Is Perth prone to flooding?

David Thow has lived on Queen Street since the 1980s.

He has has to deal with flood events before, but nothing like in 2020.

“That was the worst by far, so it definitely is getting worse,” he said.

“It was the first time water had actually come into the house like that.”

He was awoken by a “loud bang” to find water gushing from the front of his house.

It went through his back garden and knocked over a concrete wall. The bang was caused by the wall falling into the burn.

flooding in scotland

The burn flows behind his house, but the worst of the flooding was coming from the front.

“I spent the whole night sweeping the water away from the house, but it was an uphill struggle,” he said.

“But I’m not the type of person to quit; I had to do something.”

Forced out of home

The damage to the ground floor was so severe that David and his wife had to evacuate for about seven months.

“It was really stressful, especially for my wife,” he said.

They stayed at their daughter’s house for the first week, before finding a holiday let until they could return home.

He believes local factors have played a role. For example, tree felling to facilitate house building near the Cherrybank Inn.

But does he think climate change is also playing a part in the frequency and strength of flooding in Scotland.

“I would say it has been a factor.

“You hear how it’s going to make flooding worse and it gives you the fear that it’s going to happen again.

“I would like to see politicians actually do something at COP26 rather than all this talk.

“That’s all they seem to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]