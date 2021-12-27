Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forestry leaders ‘adapting’ Tayside and Fife woodlands to withstand high winds as Storm Arwen clean up continues

By Peter John Meiklem
December 27 2021, 10.39am Updated: December 27 2021, 10.44am
damaged woodland
A blocked path at Tentsmuir Forest.

The head of Scotland’s biggest provider of outdoor recreation Simon Hodgson has warned forest users to expect more storms as powerful as Storm Arwen.

Mr Hodgson is chief executive at Forestry and Land Scotland. He warned the sector must prepare for more devastating storms in the coming years.

Storm Arwen left a trail of devastation across Fife and Tayside forests. Some experts predict it will take years to restore woodlands to their previous state.

And that doesn’t account for the damage caused by further storms.

Shot ‘across the boughs’

Mr Hodgson said: “The damage to forests caused by Storm Arwen should be seen as a shot ‘across the boughs’, giving us notice of what we might have to contend with in the years to come as the climate changes.

“The Met Office headline for future climate prediction is ‘a greater chance of warmer, wetter winters and hotter, drier summers’.

“Although we will be dealing with the impact of November’s storm for months, and even years, to come, it is a timely reminder that we are right to pursue forest adaptation.”

Storm Arwen climate adaptation essential to protect forests

Storm Arwen was one of the most powerful and damaging winter storms of the latest decade.

The Met Office issued a red weather warning for high wind and gusts of up to 98 mph were recorded in parts of north England.

Locally, the storm caused huge damage to Tentsmuir Forest in north east Fife.

Storm Arwen woods
A ravaged Tentsmuir, looking north west.

Rangers in Dundee have also warned walkers that their lives are in danger if they enter the popular Templeton Woods on the edge of the city.

We are working to map the damage and repair work across Fife and Tayside.

Mr Hodgson said FLS is already working to adapt its forests to better withstand such events.

He said wetter soils – combined with wind gusts from frequent storms –  could make  large upland forests more vulnerable.

Techniques to mitigate storm damage include planting a greater mix of species. That creates “a patchwork” to help to dissipate wind gusts. That in turn offers greater protection for the forest.

Planting trees at different stages of a forest’s development will create variation in the heights of trees within a forest, which will also help to dissipate gusts of wind.

Storm Arwen: Tell us how badly your local woods have been damaged

