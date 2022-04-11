River Ericht anglers ‘disgusted’ as ‘medical waste’ washes up at Perthshire beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

River Ericht anglers ‘disgusted’ as ‘medical waste’ washes up at Perthshire beauty spot

By Peter John Meiklem
April 11 2022, 6.00am
river ericht pollution
Robert Kellie gets his hands dirty.

Potentially hazardous rubbish from a nearby dump is continuing to pour into the River Ericht, forcing some anglers to refuse to fish in the Perthshire beauty spot.

River convener Robert Kellie is continuing to remove decades-old plastic waste from the water, despite recent pledges to solve the long-standing problem.

He said an “NHS medical bag hanging from a branch” was one of the latest pieces of rubbish to emerge from the crumbling dump next to the riverbank.

A group of anglers walked away from the river in late March, he added, after judging the Perthshire river was too dirty to fish in.

Action ‘too slow’ on River Ericht

He called for faster action from the local authority and Sepa to tackle the long-running problem.

He said: “It’s disgusting. It’s non-biodegradable plastic. So it’s going into the environment.

landfill pollution

“It’s going to be going down stream. It’ll probably end up on the beach in Broughty Ferry because it can go that far.

“There is a lot of wildlife and I have concerns about that. We have otters, beavers and nesting birds.

“That’s a real worry. I have grave concerns about it. We don’t know what’s in some of this stuff.”

Where is the rubbish coming from?

Water in the river is being continually contaminated by household and industrial waste.

The source is a historic landfill at the riverbank. Erosion on the bank exposes the waste.

Mr Kellie said a colony of local beavers aggravated the problem by digging tunnels into the affected area.

It is believed the landfill site dates from between around 1940 and 1970.

The problem persists despite a recent £80,000 project to remove and contain the waste.

What do communities along the Ericht want?

Mr Kellie said both the council and environment watchdog Sepa are working on the problem but are too slow in taking action.

A group of volunteers collected as much of the rubbish as they could from the River Ericht on Sunday, April 10.

“I want the council to speed up. I want them to take responsibility for the dump that they put there many years ago.

Robert Kellie and the volunteers.

“It’s not getting any better and it will only get worse.”

A Sepa spokesperson said: “This historic landfill was closed before Sepa was established in 1996. Therefore, it was not under our regulation.”

She said issues relating to the site would be a matter for the local authority or landowner.

The volunteers hard at work.

“Sepa continues to offer advice where necessary on what solutions may be available to prevent waste and silt entering the river,” she added.

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We understand concerns about waste on the banks of the River Ericht and will carry out improvement works as soon as possible.

“The council has set aside resources and are awaiting confirmation about match funding by the Scottish Government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]