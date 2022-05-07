Dundee workers to discover if four-day week can help save the planet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Environment

Dundee workers to discover if four-day week can help save the planet

By Scott Milne
May 7 2022, 6.00am
four-day working week climate
From left: Jessie Delatousche, Luis Massarela, CEO Christine MacKay, Janine Getty and Emma Rhodes (front) having a laugh in the Salamandra office.

Who wouldn’t want longer weekends?

The concept of a four-day working week caught the attention after trials in countries such as Iceland.

Now Dundee companies – such as software firm Salamandra – are shortly about to participate in large-scale UK trials.

But while the desire for a shorter working week might seem like a desire for lazy people, it could also be good for the environment.

Campaigners claim a nationwide loss of one working day a week can lead to the equivalent of taking 27 million cars off the road.

So you don’t have to feel guilty for wanting an extra day off.

One of the industries leading the foray is tech such as video game development, one of Dundee’s leading sectors.

I asked those behind the push for a four-day working week about how it might help the planet.

How can a four-day working week help the climate?

The 4-Day Week group wants a typical full-time week to fall to 32 hours.

Joe Ryle is campaign director with the group.

Joe said the green benefits of reduced working hours would be:

  • Less emissions linked to transport as a result of fewer commuting journeys
  • Offices being closed for an extra day each week will result in lower usage of gas and electric for heating, lighting and power
four-day week working climate
Joe Ryle.

Research conducted last year on behalf of the 4-Day Week campaign suggested a nationwide implementation would result in a 21.3% reduction in the country’s carbon footprint by 2025.

That’s the equivalent of taking 27 million cars off the road, the researchers claim.

Commuters in Perth.

Joe also said trials across the world have shown people are more likely to become green-minded when they have extra time off.

“When they’re not just spending days off resting in a zombie-state, people can become more engaged in ways to make improvements where they can,” he said.

Sure, I want an extra day off – sign me up

So if it’s win-win for workers and bosses, why isn’t everyone chomping at the bit to adopt the policy?

There are challenges, Joe accepts.

These include ensuring staff levels are adequate for round-the-clock operations such as supermarkets and hospitals.

“There’s a danger some companies not embracing it will get left behind.”

Joe Ryle, 4-Day Week

Joe feels it is important firms looking to reduce hours consult with staff well ahead of a phased-in process.

And he warns companies who don’t take the concept seriously will lose out on attracting the most talented workers.

Joe said: “Flexible working was shown to be very possible and successful during the pandemic.

four-day working week climate
Salamandra is one of the firms in Dundee taking part in a nationwide trial this year.

“We’re confident a four-day working week is inevitable at some point.

“With automation and new technology, there is a diminishing amount of work.

“There’s a danger some companies not embracing it will get left behind.”

The Dundee tech firm helping the climate with a four-day week

One industry embracing a four day week is technology — a sector that is thriving in Dundee through the likes of video game development.

Software animators Salamandra are one Dundee-based firm taking part in a nationwide trial next month, organised by the 4-Day Week campaign.

It will be the biggest trial of its kind anywhere in the world.

four-day working week climate
Christine MacKay speaking with art director Emma Rhodes.

Salamandra CEO Christine MacKay said it will help them reach their goal of becoming carbon neutral by next year.

She said: “Our team is fairly young and focused on the future.

“We want to make as positive a difference as we can.

four-day week working climate
Christine MacKay.

“If we can make ourselves more efficient in an eco sense, then that’s something to celebrate.”

The team estimate they have already cut their carbon emissions by 60% through a reduction in office use and commuting fumes thanks increased home working.

The trial

The six-month trial will see more than 60 companies across the UK taking part.

After it is completed, business will assess how it affects productivity — and whether a four-day working week can help us reach our climate goals.

The 4-Day Week group hope these findings will help bolster their cause.

Christine added: “We are really looking forward to taking part and seeing what we can learn.

“Even if it doesn’t work out, there will be things we can take from it going forward.”

