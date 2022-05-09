Loch Leven bird watching hide rises from the ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loch Leven bird watching hide rises from the ashes

By Scott Milne
May 9 2022, 6.00am
loch leven bird hide
The 1st Kinross Beavers get a look around after cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Phoenix Hide.

Bird watching is back on the agenda at Loch Leven after an arson-struck hide rose from the ashes.

The Mill Hide at the Loch Leven National Nature Reserve was gutted after a deliberate fire in February 2021.

A 14-year old boy later turned himself in to police.

After a fundraising drive, the hut has been rebuilt and rebranded the Phoenix Hide – named after the mythical bird known for rising from the dead.

Nature lovers got their first glimpse of the resurrected spot when it officially opened last week.

Is it the same?

The fundraising drive which made the rebuilding possible amassed almost £30,000.

The Phoenix Hide has been designed with a more open back to discourage anti-social behaviour.

A camera has also been installed to discourage a repeat of last year’s fire.

loch leven bird hide
Neil Mitchell shows the Beavers around the new hide.

NatureScot chairman Mike Cantlay was joined by Kinross Beavers to cut the ribbon and officially open the new bird hide.

Mike said: “It would not have been possible without the incredible efforts of the local community, businesses and the wide public.

“The level of support has been truly heart warming and demonstrates the importance of this special place.”

What can visitors expect at the new site?

Loch Leven reserve manager Neil Mitchell oversaw the rebuild.

He said: “When the Mill Hide was destroyed we were all absolutely devastated.

“What really came through was what a much-loved place it was for people near and far to come and connect with nature.

loch leven bird hide
NatureScot chairman Mike Cantlay and the 1st Kinross Beavers cutting the ribbon.

“The new building looks wonderful and I’m sure staff and locals alike are all looking forward to having this special place back again.”

Neil said “lots” of “fluffy young ducklings” will be snacking on the “rich” insect and plant life at the loch in the coming months.

Other sights should include swans raising their cygnets and herons, kingfishers and osprey out for a spot of fishing.

Fundraising heroes

Among the organisations which helped raise the nearly £30,000 was Loch Leven Brewery.

They released the special edition Phoenix Beer.

Other organisations who lent a hand include Pizza Via, who held a raffle, and the Kinross Beaver group.

Loch Leven is NatureScot’s most visited national nature reserve with more than 300,000 visitors every year.

