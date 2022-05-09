Loch Leven bird watching hide rises from the ashes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bird watching is back on the agenda at Loch Leven after an arson-struck hide rose from the ashes.

The Mill Hide at the Loch Leven National Nature Reserve was gutted after a deliberate fire in February 2021.

A 14-year old boy later turned himself in to police.

After a fundraising drive, the hut has been rebuilt and rebranded the Phoenix Hide – named after the mythical bird known for rising from the dead.

Nature lovers got their first glimpse of the resurrected spot when it officially opened last week.

Is it the same?

The fundraising drive which made the rebuilding possible amassed almost £30,000.

The Phoenix Hide has been designed with a more open back to discourage anti-social behaviour.

A camera has also been installed to discourage a repeat of last year’s fire.

NatureScot chairman Mike Cantlay was joined by Kinross Beavers to cut the ribbon and officially open the new bird hide.

Mike said: “It would not have been possible without the incredible efforts of the local community, businesses and the wide public.

“The level of support has been truly heart warming and demonstrates the importance of this special place.”

What can visitors expect at the new site?

Loch Leven reserve manager Neil Mitchell oversaw the rebuild.

He said: “When the Mill Hide was destroyed we were all absolutely devastated.

“What really came through was what a much-loved place it was for people near and far to come and connect with nature.

“The new building looks wonderful and I’m sure staff and locals alike are all looking forward to having this special place back again.”

Neil said “lots” of “fluffy young ducklings” will be snacking on the “rich” insect and plant life at the loch in the coming months.

Other sights should include swans raising their cygnets and herons, kingfishers and osprey out for a spot of fishing.

Fundraising heroes

Among the organisations which helped raise the nearly £30,000 was Loch Leven Brewery.

They released the special edition Phoenix Beer.

Other organisations who lent a hand include Pizza Via, who held a raffle, and the Kinross Beaver group.

Loch Leven is NatureScot’s most visited national nature reserve with more than 300,000 visitors every year.