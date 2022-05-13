The revolting litter found by the roadside and the Fife workers who risk their lives to tackle it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The revolting litter found by the roadside and the Fife workers who risk their lives to tackle it

By Aileen Robertson
May 13 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 13 2022, 11.51am
Fife Council teams tackle roadside litter as lorries thunder past.
Fife workers tackling the scourge of roadside litter have more to worry about than coming across unsavoury discoveries.

We met teams charged with the task of clearing debris from the A915 Standing Stane Road in Fife – a notorious accident blackspot.

Lorries thundered past as workers just feet away tackled the mess with litter pickers.

The previous day, there had been a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by roadside workers.

A man died after being struck by a vehicle as he worked on a grass verge in Dumbarton.

Workers taking their chances on Fife’s most dangerous roads

Sandy Anderson is the council’s service manager for waste operations.

“The Standing Stane is probably one of the most dangerous roads that we do,” he says.

“It’s a real mess that road.”

Workers pick up litter on dangerous roadside.

Infuriatingly, the work could easily be avoided if people changed their behaviour.

“It’s inconsiderate people who, rather than wait until they find a bin, just throw their stuff out the window,” says Sandy.

“We then have to put our workers in a dangerous position to try to clear away that mess.”

The range of rubbish found at the side of the road is an eye-opener to say the least. But more about that later.

Why are people doing this?

The team out clearing the A915 expect to fill the back of their council van with three tonnes of rubbish by the end of a week.

It is the same story along the A92 through Fife, the A911 east of Glenrothes, or almost any road in Scotland.

Sandy suspects it’s a case of out of sight, out of mind when people throw litter on the roadside.

“Once it’s out of the window people forget about it. It’s not like you’re littering your own street or something like that.

“It could be miles from where you live. I don’t think people treat it the same.”

The council works with campaigns including Keep Scotland Beautiful to raise awareness.

Sandy says: “As much we try to educate people, we can’t get through to everyone.”

From sex toys to asbestos – workers have seen it all

It’s quite startling what people throw out their cars, vans and lorries.

Bottles of urine are not an uncommon discovery among the undergrowth alongside Fife’s roads.

Council employees have even found sex toys and underwear.

Dead animals, tyres, household waste and asbestos also feature.

roadside litter
Litter pickers pack up the van with black bags full of rubbish.

However, the most common roadside litter tends to be empty energy drinks cans and fast food wrappers.

A lot of it could be recycled – if someone bothered to put it in a recycling bin.

“If you throw it out the window onto a verge, it will go in a bag and go to landfill,” says Sandy.

When we caught up with the roadside team, a child’s paddling pool was nestled among the black bags in the back of the van.

There were also bits of cars – a reminder of the accident rate along the stretch.

Just bag it and bin it

Paul Riley is the chargehand leading the clear-up.

He describes the task as like “painting the Forth Bridge”.

“We could start here again on Monday.”

Paul Riley.

He says the worst spots are where vehicles slow down, such as near roundabouts.

“Everything just goes out the window.

“It’s just a nightmare.”

And he says members of the public can be less than considerate.

“We’ve got folk who will drive past you, see you, shout something at you and then throw something out right behind you.

“And you’ve just cleared that.”

He is urging motorists and their passengers to make use of the region’s 6,000 litter bins when travelling through Fife.

“Just stop. Bag it and bin it. Take it home.”

