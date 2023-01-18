How Perth council floodgate created residents’ sewage water misery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A floodgate near Perth’s South Inch is trapping sewage water and adding to residents’ flooding misery.

Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) admit the town’s flood defences trap water contaminated with human waste beside the Craigie Burn.

Janice Haig, of Croft Park, says the gate causes levels to rise on the path next to her garden.

“If the floodgate is open we flood, if the floodgate is shut we flood.

“The council know this.”

PKC officials say is up to householders to take action to protect their properties.

Since flooding in 2020 caused extensive damage to her home in Croft Park, Janice has invested around £5,000 on flood protection gear.

However, Janice has questioned why she has had to pay for damage apparently caused by the authority’s actions.

The all important Craigie Burn study

Residents at Croft Park face the threat of flooding from multiple sources – Craigie Burn, surface water and an adjacent sewer.

Perth council installed the gate at the railway bridge over the burn in 2001 as part of the town’s £25 million flood prevention scheme – at the time the biggest of its kind in Scotland.

Janice has had discussions with council staff about the floodgate in previous years.

“It’s frustrating because I’ve had discussions for over a decade about the main issue being water backing up behind the floodgate.”

She says they tell her they are awaiting the outcome of the Craigie Burn flood study.

A PKC spokesperson has now indicated the study could result in a rethink of the flood defences near Croft Park.

“The risk of surface water and sewer flooding remains, and water can build up behind the flood walls and gates,” said the spokesperson.

She added the study would “examine the potential measures that may reduce the risk of flooding as well as the existing arrangement of the flood defences at Croft Park.”

Consultant engineers Amey are currently working on the study.

A no win situation

In August 2020, Janice’s home flooded after council staff failed to close the gate.

But she regularly has to pump water out of her garden when they do close it.

Janice says there must be a solution to the problem.

She has suggested pumping water from the path, fixing culverts or moving the floodgate.

In recent years her home and property have suffered extensive damage.

The flood which hit Perth in August 2020 led to a £35,000 insurance claim.

And in September last year, flooding in her garden ruined items including a valuable mobility scooter. She estimates the total cost of that flooding episode to be nearly £3,000.

Long-term process

Janice fears tackling the issue could take “at least 10 years”.

And Perth council officials warn fixing flood defences at Croft Park would be “a long-term process”.

The PKC spokesperson said it could be “several years” before residents see solutions in place.

“In the meantime, council officers have met with residents to advise them on the short-term measures that they can take to protect their properties.”