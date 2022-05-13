Nancy Nicolson: Alarm bells ringing on carbon credits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Nancy Nicolson: Alarm bells ringing on carbon credits

By Nancy Nicolson
May 13 2022, 5.20pm
BURIED TREASURE: Farmers are in danger of sleepwalking into selling off their carbon credits for a quick buck.
BURIED TREASURE: Farmers are in danger of sleepwalking into selling off their carbon credits for a quick buck.

It’s not as though we haven’t heard about climate change or the land grab by non-agricultural investors, but many of the farmers who took part in a union webinar on carbon got a wakeup call this week.

They discovered the industry is in real danger of selling itself short by trading carbon credits away for a quick buck.

Many of the most forward-thinking producers have already completed carbon audits – the fundamental assessment of the status of the land – and funding by the Scottish Government’s £51 million National Test Programme means more will soon be in the pipeline.

But the event highlighted a lack of understanding about the intricacies of carbon trading – and a resource that before long will be integral to farm support payments.

The union’s aim was to get feedback from members on key questions in a UK Government consultation on carbon audits, sequestration and trading. The questions included: do we need a standardised carbon calculator to validate emissions and sequestration of greenhouse gases? Should carbon trading be available to provide an income for farms and crofts? Should the carbon trading market be regulated?

Carbon credits come with long-term commitments

Hundreds of questions and responses flooded in to the meeting, and some of the answers sounded alarm bells – although even the experts are unclear about fundamental issues such as ownership on tenanted or croft land.

What was clear, however, was that credits come with long-term commitments and a requirement to manage risks such as the impact of storms, fires and natural disasters.

Most significantly, carbon credits can only be sold once.

In challenging times, when cash flow is tight, it’s easy to understand the temptation to sell a resource that until recently hasn’t been quantified or featured on any balance sheet, but farmers were reminded that very soon they’re going to need to find ways of off-setting their own greenhouse gas emissions to be eligible for government support.

Of course producers have a personal responsibility to be engaged with the latest science and stay abreast of new regulations, but as the big polluters hover over farms with generous chequebooks, there is also an urgent need for a government awareness campaign, “green” training and some basic guidelines – long before
the outcome of the UK Government consultation.

The genie is well and truly out of the bottle, and if action isn’t taken soon, there’s a significant risk the sector will sleepwalk into losing control of its buried treasure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier