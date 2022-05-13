Thousands of Fife patients face uncertainty as Methil GP practice to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patients at a Methil GP practice are facing uncertainty after being told the current premises will close later this year.

The doctors at Methilhaven Surgery are terminating their contract to run the practice from August 1, handing control over to NHS Fife.

The premises on Methilhaven Road are owned by the GP partners and will soon be listed for sale.

It means the health board will need to find a new location – or move patients to other practices.

6,000 patients registered at Methilhaven Surgery

Data from January this year shows more than 6,000 patients were registered at Methilhaven Surgery.

“We appreciate that the changes that this will bring will be concerning for those registered at Methilhaven Surgery, however we would like to reassure them that NHS Fife is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that they have access to local medical services.

“NHS Fife recognises the national challenge recruiting to GP vacancies, however we are working closely with colleagues in the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and the other GP practices in the locality to look at all available options in developing short and long-term plans for the local delivery of general medical services for the people registered with Methilhaven.

“The existing practice will remain fully operational until August 1 2022 following which the new arrangements will come into play.

“The details of these will be shared in due course.”

GP shortage causes closures across Fife and Tayside

It comes as two practices in the NHS Tayside area are facing similar issues.

Ryehill Medical Practice in Dundee and Friockheim Health Centre in Angus will both close due to a lack of doctors.

The Scottish Government has said it is committed to increasing the number of GPs working in Scotland by 800 by 2027, and insists it is on track to meet that.

But Scottish Conservatives MSP Maurice Golden says patients are “paying the price” after years of warnings about staffing levels.