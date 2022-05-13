Thousands of Fife patients face uncertainty as Methil GP practice to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Thousands of Fife patients face uncertainty as Methil GP practice to close

By Alasdair Clark
May 13 2022, 5.25pm Updated: May 13 2022, 6.53pm
The current GP premises on Methilhaven Road will be go up for sale
The current GP premises on Methilhaven Road will go up for sale. Image: Google.

Patients at a Methil GP practice are facing uncertainty after being told the current premises will close later this year.

The doctors at Methilhaven Surgery are terminating their contract to run the practice from August 1, handing control over to NHS Fife.

The premises on Methilhaven Road are owned by the GP partners and will soon be listed for sale.

It means the health board will need to find a new location – or move patients to other practices.

6,000 patients registered at Methilhaven Surgery

Data from January this year shows more than 6,000 patients were registered at Methilhaven Surgery.

“We appreciate that the changes that this will bring will be concerning for those registered at Methilhaven Surgery, however we would like to reassure them that NHS Fife is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that they have access to local medical services.

“NHS Fife recognises the national challenge recruiting to GP vacancies, however we are working closely with colleagues in the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and the other GP practices in the locality to look at all available options in developing short and long-term plans for the local delivery of general medical services for the people registered with Methilhaven.

“The existing practice will remain fully operational until August 1 2022 following which the new arrangements will come into play.

“The details of these will be shared in due course.”

GP shortage causes closures across Fife and Tayside

It comes as two practices in the NHS Tayside area are facing similar issues.

Ryehill Medical Practice in Dundee and Friockheim Health Centre in Angus will both close due to a lack of doctors.

The Scottish Government has said it is committed to increasing the number of GPs working in Scotland by 800 by 2027, and insists it is on track to meet that.

But Scottish Conservatives MSP Maurice Golden says patients are “paying the price” after years of warnings about staffing levels.

