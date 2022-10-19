Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The thunder of heavy hooves and the scent of equine polishes and powders will replace rock music and conference debates when the World Clydesdale Show opens at Aberdeen’s vast P&J Live stadium on Thursday.

Almost 400 horses and thousands of breed enthusiasts from around the globe have gathered for an event which has seen the centre’s huge underground carpark transformed into a livery yard and sawdust spread in the main arena to create a showring which will host four days of riding, displays and fierce competition.

It is the first time the event has been held outside North America, and the accents of those milling around the horses suggest hundreds of international spectators have made the pilgrimage to the home of the heavy horse breed.

The event began in the United States in 2007, but until the Clydesdale Breeders of the USA were approached by a couple of ambitious Scots five years ago, it had only ever travelled across the border to Canada.

Perthshire enthusiasts Ailsa Clark and Helen Carr had the original vision and have led a dedicated committee which was determined that Scotland should be recognised as the home of the breed.

“We felt it was a missed opportunity if the world event wasn’t held here, but many people we first spoke to in the States had no idea why Scotland was relevant to the Clydesdale horse,” said Ailsa.

“We needed to put that right. Hosting the show has put us on the map and given breeders here the opportunity to showcase the best of the breed on the world stage.”

Breeders have responded enthusiastically and no fewer than 10 British Cawdor Cup winners – Clydesdales which are usually retired after winning the breed’s most prestigious trophy – have been taken out of retirement to compete in the event.

One stallion has been flown from Los Angeles, others are coming from Sweden, but the majority of the entries are from across the UK, with 60% from Scotland.

Competitions include ridden, dressage and driving classes and spectacular displays from eight-horse teams.

The world farrier championships are being held at the show, with teams from the United States and across Europe, while Scottish breed stalwarts, George Skinner and Benny Duncan will man an education area with a full range of horse-drawn implements.

For tickets visit www.pandjlive.com/events/world-clydesdale-show/