Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live

By Nancy Nicolson
October 19 2022, 6.00pm
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.

The thunder of heavy hooves and the scent of equine polishes and powders will replace rock music and conference debates when the World Clydesdale Show opens at Aberdeen’s vast P&J Live stadium on Thursday.

Almost 400 horses and thousands of breed enthusiasts from around the globe have gathered for an event which has seen the centre’s huge underground carpark transformed into a livery yard and sawdust spread in the main arena to create a showring which will host four days of riding, displays and fierce competition.

It is the first time the event has been held outside North America, and the accents of those milling around the horses suggest hundreds of international spectators have made the pilgrimage to the home of the heavy horse breed.

The event began in the United States in 2007, but until the Clydesdale Breeders of the USA were approached by a couple of ambitious Scots five years ago, it had only ever travelled across the border to Canada.

Perthshire enthusiasts Ailsa Clark and Helen Carr had the original vision and have led a dedicated committee which was determined that Scotland should be recognised as the home of the breed.

Ailsa Clark (right)  and Helen Carr (left)

“We felt it was a missed opportunity if the world event wasn’t held here, but many people we first spoke to in the States had no idea why Scotland was relevant to the Clydesdale horse,” said Ailsa.

“We needed to put that right. Hosting the show has put us on the map and given breeders here the opportunity to showcase the best of the breed on the world stage.”

Breeders have responded enthusiastically and no fewer than 10 British Cawdor Cup winners – Clydesdales which are usually retired after winning the breed’s most prestigious trophy – have been taken out of retirement to compete in the event.

Preparations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show.

One stallion has been flown from Los Angeles, others are coming from Sweden, but the majority of the entries are from across the UK, with 60% from Scotland.
Competitions include ridden, dressage and driving classes and spectacular displays from eight-horse teams.

The world farrier championships are being held at the show, with teams from the United States and across Europe, while Scottish breed stalwarts, George Skinner and Benny Duncan will man an education area with a full range of horse-drawn implements.

For tickets visit www.pandjlive.com/events/world-clydesdale-show/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Robert Davidson obituary: Legendary Highland Pony expert from Crieff
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Accountant's advice for farmers: spend time in the office, not just the fields
Fleur's bale creation in Angus and the original iconic art piece, inset.
Angus 'Balesy' Fleur's Queen and Paddington tribute is a hit with original artist and…
Fleur Baxter with her farm field tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Angus farmer 'Balesy' pays tribute to the Queen with replica of touching Paddington artwork
MairRural economy secretary Mairi Gougeon with farm manager Bruce Christie at Burghill Farm.
Fears for farming's future in Angus, Perthshire and Fife as Scottish Government ducks key…
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Fife crop supplies 'remain incredibly fragile' as farmers' water ban lifted
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Angus distillery gets green light for 250ft turbine in world-leading hydrogen energy scheme
Richard Wright: Fall in global food prices for fourth month
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Scientist warns potato crop faces ‘existential threat’
‘Flashy’ heifer calf reigns at Aberfeldy Show

Most Read

1
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented